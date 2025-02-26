Your Daily Phil: New interfaith efforts seek to overcome Muslim-Jewish strains

Good Wednesday morning.

we report on Yarden Bibas' graveside eulogies of his wife, Shiri, and sons, Ariel and Kfir, after their bodies were returned to Israel from captivity in Gaza last week

Still gaunt from his 483 days in Hamas captivity and wearing a torn black shirt and a bright orange yarmulke, Yarden Bibas bid a pained farewell to his wife, Shiri, and sons, 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir, as they were interred in Tsoher Cemetery in southern Israel, apologizing to each of them for failing to protect them as their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz was overrun by terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you? Do you remember our last decision in the safe room? I asked you, ‘Do we fight or surrender?’ You said, ‘Fight.’ So I fought. Shiri, I’m sorry I wasn’t able to protect you,” Bibas said, holding back tears as he read from a laminated black page.

“I want to tell you everything that’s happening here in Israel and around the world. Shiri, everyone knows us and loves us — you don’t know how bizarre this craziness is. Shiri, people tell me that they will always be by my side, but they’re not you. So please stay by my side and don’t go far,” he said. “Shiri, this is as close as I’ve been to you since Oct. 7, and I can’t kiss you or hug you, and it’s breaking me and killing me. Shiri, please protect me. Protect me from bad decisions and bad things, and protect me from myself, that I don’t descend into darkness.”

Thousands of Israelis waving flags and holding orange balloons (a symbol of the redheaded Bibas boys) gathered along the roads and highways leading from the morgue in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion where the three Bibases’ remains have been held since they were returned to Israel last week to the cemetery near Kibbutz Nir Oz. Large crowds also gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to watch the funeral, which was livestreamed by the Israeli Government Press Office.

Last Thursday, the bodies of Ariel and Kfir were returned to Israel along with the remains of a woman whom Hamas claimed was Shiri Bibas but was determined by Israeli authorities to be a Gazan woman. The following day, Hamas returned Shiri’s body.

Standing over their graves, from a lectern covered in orange flowers, Bibas addressed each of his young sons, apologizing to them both for not being able to keep them safe and saying he hopes they know how much he thought of them and misses them.

“I am sure that you are cracking up the angels with your silliness and your impersonations. I hope there are a lot of butterflies for you to look at [in heaven] like you did at our picnics,” Bibas said to his son Ariel.

Bibas, who was released from captivity on Feb. 1, recalled the moment when Kfir was born.

“I remember that in the middle of the birth, the midwife stopped everything. Your mom and I were nervous,” he said. “But it was just to tell us that we were having another ginger. Your mom and I laughed and were glad. You brought more light and happiness into our small home… I miss our games in the morning when your mom would ask me to watch you before I went to work. I so loved those little moments and I miss them now more than ever.”