Your Daily Phil: New interfaith efforts seek to overcome Muslim-Jewish strains

What We’re Watching
Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation, is continuing its Mental Health Summit today after it kicked off yesterday.
The Washington Wizards will host Jewish Heritage Night when they play the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at the Capital One Arena.
Yeshiva University will host a discussion tonight between Rabbi Larry Rothwachs and Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin about whether or not American Jews should feel obligated to make aliyah.
A group of Philadelphia Jewish organizations will hold a town hall meeting on antisemitism tonight at the city’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.
What You Should Know
Still gaunt from his 483 days in Hamas captivity and wearing a torn black shirt and a bright orange yarmulke, Yarden Bibas bid a pained farewell to his wife, Shiri, and sons, 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir, as they were interred in Tsoher Cemetery in southern Israel, apologizing to each of them for failing to protect them as their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz was overrun by terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
“Who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you? Do you remember our last decision in the safe room? I asked you, ‘Do we fight or surrender?’ You said, ‘Fight.’ So I fought. Shiri, I’m sorry I wasn’t able to protect you,” Bibas said, holding back tears as he read from a laminated black page.
“I want to tell you everything that’s happening here in Israel and around the world. Shiri, everyone knows us and loves us — you don’t know how bizarre this craziness is. Shiri, people tell me that they will always be by my side, but they’re not you. So please stay by my side and don’t go far,” he said. “Shiri, this is as close as I’ve been to you since Oct. 7, and I can’t kiss you or hug you, and it’s breaking me and killing me. Shiri, please protect me. Protect me from bad decisions and bad things, and protect me from myself, that I don’t descend into darkness.”
Thousands of Israelis waving flags and holding orange balloons (a symbol of the redheaded Bibas boys) gathered along the roads and highways leading from the morgue in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion where the three Bibases’ remains have been held since they were returned to Israel last week to the cemetery near Kibbutz Nir Oz. Large crowds also gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to watch the funeral, which was livestreamed by the Israeli Government Press Office.
Last Thursday, the bodies of Ariel and Kfir were returned to Israel along with the remains of a woman whom Hamas claimed was Shiri Bibas but was determined by Israeli authorities to be a Gazan woman. The following day, Hamas returned Shiri’s body.
Standing over their graves, from a lectern covered in orange flowers, Bibas addressed each of his young sons, apologizing to them both for not being able to keep them safe and saying he hopes they know how much he thought of them and misses them.
“I am sure that you are cracking up the angels with your silliness and your impersonations. I hope there are a lot of butterflies for you to look at [in heaven] like you did at our picnics,” Bibas said to his son Ariel.
Bibas, who was released from captivity on Feb. 1, recalled the moment when Kfir was born.
“I remember that in the middle of the birth, the midwife stopped everything. Your mom and I were nervous,” he said. “But it was just to tell us that we were having another ginger. Your mom and I laughed and were glad. You brought more light and happiness into our small home… I miss our games in the morning when your mom would ask me to watch you before I went to work. I so loved those little moments and I miss them now more than ever.”
COALITION BUILDING
At fraught moment for Muslim-Jewish ties, Ohr Torah Interfaith Center facilitates declaration of collaboration between religious leaders
At a fraught moment for Jewish-Muslim relations globally, a delegation of Jewish and Muslim faith leaders signed a declaration of shared commitment to dialogue, collaboration and reconciliation in Washington earlier this month, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. The signing ceremony, which took place on Feb. 6 on the sidelines of the International Religious Freedom Summit, was facilitated by Ohr Torah Stone’s Interfaith Center as part of its Jewish-Muslim Religious Fraternity Project.
The cause and the cure: Another, similar interfaith document was signed last week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, according to Rabbi Aharon Lavi, managing director of the Interfaith Center, and there are plans in place to sign documents with Moroccan and Pakistani organizations in May. To Lavi, resources allocated towards combatting rising antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing wars could be used more effectively on coalition building between religious communities. “Yes, religion is part of the problem, but it can be part of the solution. And even more than that, without going through the religious aspects, there’s no way to resolve the conflict in the Middle East,” Lavi told eJP. “There’s no way to cultivate allies against antisemitism without having religious leaders on your side.”
Q&A
Kraft defends focusing on ‘all hate,’ not Jew hate, in Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad
When Robert Kraft sponsored a Super Bowl ad earlier this month through the nonprofit he founded, Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, the commercial was in line with the group’s goal of reaching a non-Jewish audience that isn’t engaged in the day-to-day incidents of antisemitism but would be alarmed by the scourge of racism and hate of all kinds. But the 30-second commercial, called “No Reason to Hate,” sparked criticism from some Jewish activists for not focusing on — or even mentioning — antisemitism. The ad featured rapper Snoop Dogg and NFL great Tom Brady exchanging deliberately vague, absurd-sounding insults. In an interview with Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy — Kraft’s first time speaking publicly about the ad since it aired on Feb. 9 — the billionaire philanthropist and owner of the New England Patriots argued the advertisement achieved its intended goal.
Keep it simple: “The challenge is that we just can’t explain the complexity of Judaism or antisemitism in a 30-second ad. But what we can do is invite Americans into a conversation about something they do have experience with: hate,” Kraft told eJP. “And as a result, we saw tens of thousands of people who had never engaged with us before coming to our website and following us on social media,” he told JI. “We’re bringing people who had no exposure to our mission into a lasting conversation about the fight against antisemitism.”
CONFERENCE PREVIEW
ADL’s Greenblatt praises Trump, condemns Bannon; philanthropist Daniel Lubetzky calls for Jews to prioritize both global improvement and combating antisemitism
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt praised President Donald Trump for several actions that he has taken to combat antisemitism in the month since returning to the White House, including an executive order on the subject, a Department of Justice task force and investigations of universities that have seen antisemitic incidents on campus. “They are demonstrating a proactive posture and one that is appropriately aggressive,” he told Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. But Greenblatt readily condemned former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who last week sparked controversy at the CPAC conference with a gesture resembling a Nazi salute. “He’s been open in celebrating a whole spectrum of right-wing extremists we find incredibly problematic,” he said. When Elon Musk made a similar gesture at Trump’s inauguration last month, the ADL defended him, but later condemned his ensuing series of jokes about the Holocaust on social media.
The builders, not the destroyers: Greenblatt spoke with JI ahead of the organization’s annual Never Is Now summit next Monday and Tuesday, in which the ADL will honor philanthropist and former Kind Snacks CEO Daniel Lubetzky for his work countering antisemitism. “We need to be much more focused as a Jewish community on bringing out our universalistic goals to make this a better world within the context of also understanding our goals to fight hate against Jews,” Lubetzky told JI. He said he intends to translate his financial success into combating antisemitism and peacebuilding in the Middle East through multiple avenues, including investing in Israeli start-ups and supporting Gaza reconstruction through a project he developed several years ago called the Builder’s Blueprint. “The methodology is to address how to find a way to rebuild Gaza in a way that the keys are handed to the builders and not the destroyers,” Lubetzky said.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
INVEST FOR SUCCESS
In Jewish day schools, we invest in everything but teachers
“I have been in fundraising meetings where some version of the following pitch is made: ‘Help us support this or that Jewish experience for our students because, when interviewed at graduation, our students overwhelmingly express that this was the most impactful part of their time in our school.’ It is more difficult to make the same pitch for that rigorous classroom teacher who transformed the way some students learn and think through Tanach or Talmud,” writes Hillel David Rapp, principal of Bnei Akiva Schools of Toronto, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “It’s not that those teachers and students don’t exist; it’s just that they are not the majority. The return on philanthropic investment in schools is (seemingly) significantly greater in areas that involve informal learning experiences.”
Explore a different paradigm: “The teacher of today, like the teacher of 30 years ago, earns a wage that fails to provide a comfortable life in the Jewish community. I would argue that this is among the primary reasons that, despite Jewish day schools offering very expensive programs overall, we have not actually improved student learning outcomes… Do we want a Jewish day school system that is designed to push our most talented teachers to become administrators? Are we satisfied with a structure that settles for mediocre formal learning outcomes for most students even as we build them an excellent informal learning experience? Perhaps it is time to experiment with new models — maybe schools that focus almost exclusively on formal learning by investing greatly in teachers and minimally in administrators and programming — and see those results.”
WAKE-UP CALL
It’s time for Jewish education to re-embrace the spiritual
“I was raised in a Conservative synagogue and attended day school. With the exception of summer camp, I checked every box a Jewish child can check: youth group, confirmation, Jewish service awards — all of it,” writes Dana Sheanin, CEO of Jewish LearningWorks, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “From preschool through college, I felt loved and guided by Jewish community. However, I have no memory of ever talking or thinking about God or spirituality in any of those places. God was in the background, understood to be a foundational part of Judaism, but with no discernable presence in my life. I know from conversations with colleagues that I am not alone.”
A ‘resource for renewal’: “[I]n the rush to manage the endless logistics involved in Jewish educational programs, to say nothing of the deep well of content we hope to teach, spirituality often gets lost. To begin to shift this, [Jewish LearningWorks] invited Lisa Miller, author of The Awakened Brain and professor of psychology and education at Columbia University, to give the keynote address an event we called ‘Soul FULL: Unlocking the Neuroprotective Potential in Jewish Education.’ Miller’s groundbreaking research focuses on how connecting to one’s spiritual self is neuroprotective; it actually rewires our brains to become more resilient. She suggests that an awakened brain allows us to perceive that we are on a journey or path, anchoring us and taking some focus off the quest for achievement. It is our spirituality, Miller asserts, that is ‘our greatest resource for renewal, for healing and for hope, all desperately needed by children and teens in 2025.’… From the classroom to the playground to the bima, we are in a moment to recognize that the tradition we so value has much to say about how to combat widely documented epidemics of loneliness, lack of meaning and despair. If we do this, we will increase the chances that we might all thrive — now, and for generations to come. ”
Worthy Reads
A Growing Industry: “Philanthropy advising” is an increasingly influential field: In 2024, one network of advisors helped their clients give away $60 billion, or about 9% of all philanthropy for that year, reports Eden Stiffman in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “Advisors to the ultra-wealthy are on the front lines of philanthropy, and their influence is growing. Their services range from high-level help with strategic focus and overall spending targets, to fine-grain tactical help with legal filings or evaluating possible grantees. As wealth concentrates and more donors look for help starting or expanding their giving, a wide range of advisors — including wealth managers or legal experts — are benefiting. But this growth field is raising concerns that the people who market themselves as philanthropy advisors don’t always have the necessary expertise. ‘The capacity and expertise of those advisors to effectively guide their clients’ philanthropy is a bigger issue in the field than it has ever been before,’ says Michael Moody, professor of philanthropic studies at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, who says that over the last 20 years the advising industry has ballooned in response to growing demand from elite donors… The advising field is growing on the promise it can help clients give bigger, better, and faster. ‘The engine that’s running it all is more and more money is being infused into the nonprofit world,’ says Rick Peck, an independent philanthropy advisor and board president of the International Association of Advisors in Philanthropy.”[ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Don’t Wait for Permission: In his new book, Power to the People, Danny Sriskandarajah posits that everyday people, not official institutions, are the true drivers of social change today, writes Hayley Mundeva in Devex. “From Gandhi’s first act of civil resistance in South Africa to Rosa Parks’ transformative stand in Montgomery in the United States, history’s greatest social movements did not start with seasoned activists — they began with ordinary citizens who refused to tolerate injustice… Drawing on examples from volunteer-run repair cafes to anti-corruption campaigns in Brazil, Sriskandarajah challenges the development sector’s top-down approach. For a world facing climate breakdown and democratic decline, his message is clear: real change won’t come from boardrooms or conference halls — it will come from citizens reclaiming their power. Traditional institutions, as Sriskandarajah argues, promised change but delivered only elite capture. This conversation flips the script: citizens are already bypassing broken systems to build their own solutions. Real transformation doesn’t wait for permission — it grows from the ground up, wherever people choose to act.” [Devex]
Word on the Street
Thousands of Jews from Buenos Aires, Argentina, marched in the streets yesterday in solidarity with the Bibas family, which held a mix of Argentine, Israeli and German citizenship…
In the first interview given by a hostage released since last month’s cease-fire went into effect, Agam Berger recounted the 16 months she spent in Hamas captivity…
The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg decries the “macabre theatrics” of Hamas’ hostage-release ceremonies…
The Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced today the hiring of Danny Bar Giora as the new CEO of the organization, which advocates for the release of the hostages in Gaza; Bar Giora succeeds Ori Hacohen, who has led the organization in an interim capacity since June 2024 and will return to his position as an executive at BDO Consulting…
Kibbutz Nir Am, near the border with Gaza, signed a memorandum of understanding with a group of investors who plan to open a 55-room luxury hotel in the community…
Victor Fadlun, president of the Rome Jewish community, stepped down this week, reportedly over a dispute regarding two local care facilities; the community is slated to vote for a new president on June 8…
Haaretz speaks with members of the German Jewish community after the country’s elections on Sunday saw the strongest showing for the far right since World War II…
The Gilbert Family Foundation announced a three-year, $1.5 million grant to the Eastern Market Partnership in Detroit to strengthen the regional food economy…
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency examines the growing interest in the ideology of Jewish supremacist Meir Kahane as seen in the recent social media firestorm after a Jewish influencer endorsed a video of the extremist leader…
Jewish communal leaders in Pittsburgh, as well as the city’s comptroller, filed lawsuits challenging an effort to put an anti-Israel ballot measure up for a vote this spring; the proposed measure seeks to end the city’s financial ties with companies that operate in Israel…
Pic of the Day
Eva Clarke, a Holocaust survivor born at the Mauthausen concentration camp in the days prior to its liberation, speaks last night alongside Merrill Eisenhower, the great-grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led the liberation of the camp, at an event at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington inaugurating the International March of the Living’s Eisenhower Family Initiative, which the group said will “spearhead impactful programs that promote awareness, education, and action against antisemitism worldwide.”
Eisenhower told the crowd that his great-grandfather was responsible for documenting the horrors that occurred in the concentration camps, noting that preventing another Holocaust required educating the public about what was done to the Jewish people during World War II. Referencing a famous quote attributed to his great-grandfather, Eisenhower said, “Take pictures, because one day they will say this never happened,” to explain why “it’s important for us” to “give people an opportunity to try to understand” what occurred during the Holocaust.
