Your Daily Phil: Voice of the People takes on ‘most urgent matters’ facing Jews

Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA is announcing a $20 million investment to help “rebuild and create regional engines of growth” in Israel’s north today at Tel Hai College in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

Actors, activists, rabbis, venture capitalists, Jewish communal professionals, high-tech startup founders, philanthropists, influencers, academics, soldiers and at least one video game designer. All 150 of them Jewish, the vast majority under 50, but ranging in age from 19 to 82. Some of them are lifelong, active participants in the Jewish world, others whose Jewish identity was only lit after the Oct. 7 terror attacks. A third from Israel, a third from the United States and a third from everywhere else. They are the first cohort of the Voice of the People, an initiative launched last year under the auspices of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the organization’s gala dinner last night in Haifa.

The 150 members of the Voice of the People council, who will serve two-year terms, were chosen by “a special algorithm,” according to the organization’s CEO, Shirel Dagan-Levy, based on some undisclosed criteria that was meant to create a group that is diverse in background and in opinions.

Their modest task, she said: “Tackle the most urgent matters of the Jewish people.”

“There has to be a place where we can detach a little bit from the organized Jewish world and arrange a program that enables people to think together and dream big and meet each other without strings attached and be able to produce outputs that the organized Jewish world can use,” Herzog told reporters last night, as the members met in person for the first time for a five-day summit in Haifa, which kicked off on Sunday.

The Israeli president first announced the Voice of the People initiative at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly in April 2023, when Israel and the Jewish world in general were embroiled in an argument over the government’s plans to significantly overhaul the country’s checks and balances, which opponents saw as a blow to Israeli democracy and supporters considered a necessary corrective for judicial overreach.

After the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the initiative was put on ice. Six months later, those involved returned to the project, convinced even more of the need for a forum of debate, discussion and action for the Jewish people. “In hindsight, it was foresight,” Herzog quipped.

Based on questionnaires, the Voice of the People decided to focus on five core issues: antisemitism; relations between Jews and non-Jews; polarization; heritage and education; and Diaspora-Israel relations. The council members are divided into 10 groups, with two groups dedicated to each topic.

During their terms, the council members are expected to develop actionable plans for addressing these issues. To implement them, the Voice of the People has the support of the Jewish Agency for Israel — which Herzog led until he became president — the World Zionist Organization and three philanthropic partners: the Wilf Foundation, the Azrieli Foundation and the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation,” Dagan-Levy said.

The eclectic background of the council members has made the group discussions lively, participants told eJP, both in terms of differences of opinion — Orthodox members and non-Orthodox members not necessarily agreeing on who is even considered a Jew — and in terms of operating methods — the strategic-minded Jewish communal professionals wanting to think things through and consider all possibilities, while those coming from the high-tech world are more inclined to adopt a “move fast and break things” approach.

“Some very, very interesting discussions have happened in the rooms for the past four days, and you already see the tension. But we want the tension. I met all of the council members one-on-one [before they came], and I told them that sometimes they will feel uncomfortable in the room because they’re going to hear opinions that are very different than theirs. But that’s exactly what we need,” Dagan-Levy said.

“It’s really not the usual suspects,” according to one of the council members, Roei Eisenberg, who is involved with the Israel Policy Forum, the Jewish Federation Los Angeles and now the World Zionist Congress, as the head of a new slate, Anu, which is running in its upcoming election. “They picked an eclectic group. None of us are the same.”

Mark Wilf, whose family foundation supports the program, told eJP that the eclectic background of the participants was one of the things that struck him the most about this initiative. “I go to a lot of conferences, and I already know everyone, like an echo chamber. Here I don’t,” he said.

The participants — and the Voice of the People itself — don’t yet know what will come out of this project or how it will develop. For now, Dagan-Levy told eJP that the organization has sufficient funding to support itself for three years, through this first cohort and then to launch a second one. That will also take it until Herzog’s presidential term is up in 2028, at which point the next Israeli president will have to decide if the program is worth continuing. “We will have to prove ourselves. It’s exciting,” she said.

