Your Daily Phil: A new home for Nova festival survivors, victims’ families

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on two new studies on the impact of the Oct. 7 attacks and 16 months of war on northern and southern Israel and on a new center that is being built for survivors and families of victims of the Nova festival massacre. We also detail a new legislative initiative to keep antisemitism out of ethnic studies in California. We feature an opinion piece by Whitney Weathers and Flo Low with advice for building authentic connections across differences, and one by Simone Lindenbaum Ziv and Chloe Zelkha about an initiative called "No Body Talk Week," which starts tomorrow.

The Icar Collective, an Israeli mental health-focused think-and-do tank that launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, is hosting its first-ever conference in Tel Aviv today and tomorrow. If you’re there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani is slated to address the U.N. Security Council this morning. Argamani’s address marks the first time a former Israeli hostage has addressed the body since Oct. 7, 2023.

The State of Israel will hold an event marking the 40th anniversary of Operation Moses, which brought thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel through Sudan, and commemorating the deaths of the thousands who died en route to Sudan. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer will attend the event. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judith Sudilovsky.

Deborah Lipstadt, the former special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and British lawyer Anthony Julius, who represented Lipstadt in a libel lawsuit brought by Holocaust denier David Irving, are speaking in conversation tonight with former Anti-Defamation League CEO Abe Foxman at the Streicker Center in Manhattan.

Two recent reports detail the challenges facing communities in southern and northern Israel from the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting 16 months of war, among them: ongoing displacement, lack of state funding for social services, unemployment and under-employment, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

In an interim report released yesterday, Israel’s State Comptroller’s Office — an internal state auditor — documented substantial delays in the government’s reconstruction efforts, with several of the hardest-hit communities in the Oct. 7 attacks — Beeri, Kfar Aza and Holit — not receiving temporary housing solutions according to the time frame laid out by the government as their kibbutzim are being rebuilt.

These delays meant that for the first few weeks of the school year, when residents of Holit were still living in hotels near the Dead Sea, the children of the community had to travel roughly 60 miles in order to attend the schools on Kibbutz Revivim, where they were meant to be temporarily housed. For residents of Beeri and Kfar Aza, since their homes were also not ready on Kibbutz Hatzerim and Kibbutz Ruhama, respectively, the families had to live in one-room housing units that were meant for older singles. The comptroller noted that this came at a time when those students most needed stability.

The state comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, also found that the temporary housing that was constructed for the residents of these communities is in many cases not up to code. In one case, a home on Kibbutz Hatzerim for people displaced from Beeri caught fire due to faulty electrical wiring.

The audit found that the government has yet to address the issues facing the town of Ofakim, one of the two larger communities that was attacked on Oct. 7, 2023. This is because the government determined that only communities located within seven kilometers (4.3 miles) of the Gaza border would be eligible for the full host of services provided by the reconstruction-focused Tekuma Authority, and Ofakim is located more than 12 miles from the border. As a result, the comptroller determined that “the city of Ofakim is struggling to provide social services to its residents after the events of Oct. 7.”

Similar issues exist for other communities that were affected by the Oct. 7 attacks, such as the town of Netivot, but the comptroller said the problem is more pronounced in Ofakim, which saw a large infiltration by terrorists and several residents killed and taken hostage. He noted that the government is aware of this issue, having passed resolutions on the subject, but has yet to create a policy to address it.

As any recent visitor to southern Israel can attest, areas around the site of the Nova music festival massacre and along the Route 232 highway have become impromptu, makeshift memorial sites, particularly the reinforced concrete bus stops where many people hid and were killed during the onslaught and the stacks of cars that were damaged in the attacks outside of Kibbutz Tekuma. The comptroller found that these private initiatives are potentially dangerous as they do not have the infrastructure necessary for large numbers of visitors. Englman called for the Prime Minister’s Office to create a committee to determine how to create local and national memorials to the Oct. 7 attacks “where the families of the murdered and the fallen can commemorate their loved ones.”

The Israel Democracy Institute released its own report today looking at the financial toll that displacement has taken on the Israelis who left their homes in northern and southern Israel. The survey — which the organization acknowledges had a limited sample size due to the relatively small number of evacuees — found that significant percentages of displaced Israelis have lost income since the Oct. 7 attacks. This is particularly true for displaced Israelis who own their own businesses. “Self-employed workers were hit much harder than salaried workers by the effects of the war: 77% of self-employed/freelance evacuees reported a drop in business activity, compared to just 28% of salaried evacuees who reported a reduction in work hours,” according to the report’s authors, Daphna Aviram-Nitzan and Omer Cohen.

“The fact that around 15 months since the outbreak of the war, a majority of self-employed/freelance evacuees are still reporting a decrease in the scale of their business activity due to the war highlights the urgent need to create a clear and ordered mechanism that will provide an immediate response to this population group during emergency situations such as wars, pandemics, and other extreme events that are beyond their control,” they wrote.