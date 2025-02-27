Your Daily Phil: Jewish humanitarian aid struggles on multiple fronts post-10/7

Good Thursday morning.

We report on a new survey on the financial and social challenges facing elderly Israelis, and cover a ceremony marking 40 years since Operation Moses brought thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel and thousands of others died along the way. We speak with Olam CEO Dyonna Ginsburg about the field of Jewish and Israeli international aid work post-Oct. 7 as part of eJewishPhilanthropy's "Get Your Phil" series, and report on a new pro-Israel investment tool launched by JLens. We feature an opinion piece by Avi Ganz calling for a mindset shift in the Jewish community's approach to disability awareness and inclusion; one by Eliana Mandell Braner about the Koby Mandell Foundation's work to support families left bereaved by Oct. 7 and the ongoing war; and one by Nadav Douani focused on stemming "brain drain" from Israel's scientific community.

70 Faces Media is hosting the final day of its virtual Jewish Media Summit.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to run in the Tel Aviv Marathon tomorrow morning.

Nearly a third of elderly Israeli citizens — 29% — have to cut back their spending on essentials in order to pay their electric bills in the winter, a nearly 50% increase from last year and almost three times higher than the 11% who said so in the winter of 2021, according to a new study sponsored by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

A similar number of respondents — 28% — reported that Israel’s conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon have caused them greater financial challenges, double the number that said so last year. Electricity prices have increased slightly in recent years, but likely not enough to account for the disparity from previous surveys.

The survey, in which 400 elderly Israelis — ages 75 and up — were interviewed by the polling firm Geocartography Knowledge Group, also found that one-sixth of the respondents (14%) indicated that they had to go without heating during the winter for financial reasons.

Elderly Arab Israelis were found to be significantly worse off financially than their Jewish peers, with 42% saying that they had to cut back spending on other areas in order to pay electric bills, compared to 27% of Jewish respondents.

In addition to the physical and financial struggles facing Israel’s elderly population in the winter, the survey also found that just over half of the respondents reported feeling a stronger sense of loneliness in the winter in general and slightly under half — 44% — reported feeling lonelier during this wartime winter than in previous years.

“The data from this year’s survey is particularly worrying,” Yael Eckstein, president of IFCJ, said in a statement. “With the war dragging on, this winter is particularly harsh and lonely for our elderly citizens.”

In order to pay for the past 16 months of war and increases to the defense budget going forward, the Israeli government is expected to make significant cuts to many welfare services, including several that benefit elderly citizens.

IFCJ said it was increasing its support for roughly 73,000 elderly Israelis to $7.5 million — 2.5 times the amount it distributed last year. “Our pledge to increase assistance arises from our deep commitment to always see the needs of the elderly of Israel, and be there to provide for them,” Eckstein said. “These values are shared by our hundreds of thousands of Jewish and Christian donors, who want the people of Israel to know that we’re not alone.”