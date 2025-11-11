Your Daily Phil: SNAP shuttering distresses recipients and the nonprofits helping them
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how Jewish nonprofits are handling the slashing of SNAP benefits even as the government shutdown appears close to ending. We cover the World Jewish Congress’ gala last night in Manhattan and a “unity dinner” between Black and Jewish students at George Washington University. We feature an opinion piece by Rely Alon and Orit Meridan offering a model for how an organization with a diverse staff can navigate intense and divisive circumstances, and one by Rabbi Elyse Wechterman about shifting the dynamic in contract negotiations from transactional to covenantal. Also in this issue: Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi, Alex Karp and Amir Gissin.
What We’re Watching
The World Zionist Congress overwhelmingly passed a measure to advance a long-stalled power-sharing agreement between the center-left and center-right blocs, but negotiations on a final resolution are still ongoing and are expected to be wrapped up shortly, sources tell eJewishPhilanthropy.
Temple Emanu-El in New York City is hosting an event this evening for the launch of Don’t Feed the Lion, a novel for middle schoolers on the theme of antisemitism by journalists Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi. The authors will be joined by chess champion Garry Kasparov and comedian Elon Gold for a conversation moderated by Rafaela Siewert.
What You Should Know
The past 11 days have been a chaotic and distressing time for recipients of federal food assistance as the government shutdown has slashed their benefits and, in some cases, halted them altogether. For the nonprofits that have stepped in to support them, this period has also been stressful and frustrating, officials told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jay Deitcher.
Last night, the Senate voted to advance a stopgap funding bill, potentially paving the way for the government to reopen. Even so, SNAP benefits will not be disbursed immediately, and the past 11 days of cut benefits have already taken a toll on recipients.
According to Shelley Rood Wernick, associate vice president of the Jewish Federation of North America’s Center on Aging, Trauma and Holocaust Survivor Care, many Holocaust survivors live below the poverty line and therefore rely on SNAP benefits. Although many Jewish organizations provide supplemental support, the ongoing uncertainty has caused distress for the population, she said.
“One thing that Holocaust survivors have in common, they all have many different wartime experiences, but one thing they all had in common was lack of food,” Rood Wernick said. “And here to be threatened again, with the lack of food feels very… stressful is not even the right word to use. It’s incredibly distressing.”
Since the start of November, the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, America’s largest Jewish anti-poverty organization, has surged food to its over 200 network pantries across New York City. Increasing supplies by up to 50% for one week cost the organization around $500,000 in private dollars, David Greenfield, the group’s CEO and executive director, told eJP. “We’re putting a Band-Aid on what is essentially a gunshot wound, and it is all of the government’s making,” Greenfield said. “It’s very real. A lot of these times when we talk about a situation or a crisis, there’s folks who just assume, ‘Well, people will figure it out.’ There is no solution over here. There is no way to figure this out.”
Reuben Rotman, president and CEO at Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, told eJP, the only silver lining of the current situation is that it has “helped to educate the community of the magnitude of neighbors who depend on government support for basic food assistance and reinforced the paradigm of cooperation that should exist between the nonprofit sector and government.”
For the Shalom Food Pantry in Albany, N.Y., which serves over 100 households, the past several weeks have been an opportunity for the Capital District community — Jewish and non-Jewish — to unite for a common cause. Chanie Simon, program coordinator of the Chabad-run pantry, told eJP that she has watched the entire community join together. Synagogues collected food. Other food pantries reached out to ask if they needed anything and sometimes asked for assistance themselves. The entire Capital District was ready to step up. “The phone’s been ringing nonstop,” Simon said. “Everybody is just working together to get the needs met.”
BATTLE PLAN
At WJC gala, Ronald Lauder says education, PR are only way to combat antisemitism
In the wake of a global rise in antisemitism, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder told some 250 attendees at the organization’s annual gala dinner on Monday that the “only” solution is “creating more Jewish schools” and “taking the high ground in public relations,” reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The entire education system — K-12 to college — must be retaught. Laws must be passed that will focus on no racism, no antisemitism and no anti-Western civilization being taught,” said Lauder. “It’s [also] time we fight back with stronger PR to tell the truth about [antisemitism and Israel]. If Israel doesn’t want to do this, we in the Diaspora will help.”
The award goes to: At the event, held at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan, WJC presented its Theodor Herzl Award in recognition of pro-Israel advocacy and opposition to antisemitism to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who could not attend as he was casting a deciding vote in a bid to reopen the government, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whom Lauder endorsed for governor of New York.
BETTER TOGETHER
Black, Jewish college students explore adversity, allyship at DC-area ‘Unity Dinner’
The official reason that more than 100 college students from across Washington gathered in a ballroom at George Washington University last week was for a formal dinner billed as an opportunity to build bridges between the Black and Jewish communities. But what really got the students — undergrads from GWU, American, George Mason, Georgetown, Howard and the University of the District of Columbia — talking at this event, which was meant to highlight commonalities and spark deep connections between students from different backgrounds, was a breezy icebreaker: Is a hot dog a sandwich? That was one of several lighthearted prompts for the students to discuss as they settled into dinner and got to know each other at tables of 10, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Digging in: Later, after they had introduced themselves and playfully debated topics like who would play them in a movie and their least favorite internet trends, the students turned to more personal questions about identity, community and belonging. It was an exercise carefully calibrated to build connection free from rancor, where the students could speak about themselves and their identities as racial and religious minorities without fear of judgment. “Every single time, I am amazed at the discussion and how vulnerable people will be,” said Arielle Levy, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Hillel International. Levy shepherded the students through the increasingly more serious questions during last week’s dinner program. “I just really hope it leads to action, because that’s really what we’re hoping for.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
BEST PRACTICES
Diversity under fire: What a multicultural hospital can teach the world
“Nursing is our calling, and we are especially proud to lead the nursing and patient-care departments of the Hadassah Medical Organization, the Jerusalem-based medical center of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America,” write Rely Alon and Orit Meridan in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Over the medical center’s long history, its leaders have seen firsthand how diverse teams can provide compassionate care even in the most challenging circumstances — and never more so than after Oct. 7, 2023.”
Follow our lead: “What we have learned is that even in a time of unprecedented stress, an organization can maintain an environment of both compassion and professionalism and hold enormous complexity without breaking. What is needed is a unified effort to build intentional spaces for dialogue, an agreement among staff members of good intent and, underlying it all, a mission grounded in the belief in a shared humanity. If a medical center in the heart of Israel operating in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks and during a time of war can maintain trust among an extremely diverse group of employees, perhaps it can serve as a model for other organizations struggling to heal internal fractures so that they, too, can do the work for which they were created.
MODEL OF MUTUAL INVESTMENT
From transaction to covenant: Rethinking clergy-congregation contract negotiations
“Contract negotiation is unavoidable. But how we approach it is a choice,” writes clergy coach and consultant Rabbi Elyse Wechterman, former CEO of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Trust and transparency: “Too often, a moment to reflect on shared purposes and mutual respect turns adversarial, and the relationships built by praying together side-by-side, building trust in moments of vulnerability and sharing aspirations for their community morph into uncomfortable, sometimes bitter contests over salary, benefits, job descriptions and mismatched expectations. What ought to be a sacred covenantal dialogue becomes a hard-nosed business transaction. It doesn’t have to be this way. … [W]hen negotiations are approached as a partnership in a shared mission, rooted in trust and transparency, the outcomes can be healthier, more sustainable and more reflective of Jewish values.”
Major Gifts
Bloomberg Philanthropies committed $100 million to reducing the amount of methane in the atmosphere; the announcement comes alongside the COP30 environmental gathering in Brazil this week…
An unnamed George Washington University alum donated $4 million to the school’s Hillel — its largest-ever gift — for a Jewish education literacy initiative…
Transitions
Amir Gissin is stepping down as executive director of Maccabi World Union at the end of this month after three years in the role, plus one year as executive vice president…
Rabbi Evan Goodman has been hired as next director of development and communications at the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California…
Sasha Krasny is joining the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee as director of global strategic philanthropic partnerships…
Pic of the Day
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives an honorary doctorate yesterday from Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science. The other recipients are: philanthropist Karen W. Davidson, Moroccan-born businessman Maurice Lévy, Russian-born biologist Eugene V. Koonin, philanthropist Ilana Ronat-Mantoux, entrepreneur Yehudit Bronicki and German biologist Patrick Cramer.
The Weizmann Institute, located in Rehovot, was severely damaged this summer by an Iranian missile strike; last month, it was ranked sixth in the world for quality of research by Leiden University’s Centre for Science and Technology Studies.
“The last two years have been among the most difficult in Israel’s history, and the last several months — the most challenging moment in the history of the Weizmann Institute,” Alon Chen, the institute’s president, said in his address last night. “Now, we are at a turning point — to what we believe is a better, brighter and promising future.”
