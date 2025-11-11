Your Daily Phil: SNAP shuttering distresses recipients and the nonprofits helping them

What You Should Know

The past 11 days have been a chaotic and distressing time for recipients of federal food assistance as the government shutdown has slashed their benefits and, in some cases, halted them altogether. For the nonprofits that have stepped in to support them, this period has also been stressful and frustrating, officials told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jay Deitcher.

Last night, the Senate voted to advance a stopgap funding bill, potentially paving the way for the government to reopen. Even so, SNAP benefits will not be disbursed immediately, and the past 11 days of cut benefits have already taken a toll on recipients.

According to Shelley Rood Wernick, associate vice president of the Jewish Federation of North America’s Center on Aging, Trauma and Holocaust Survivor Care, many Holocaust survivors live below the poverty line and therefore rely on SNAP benefits. Although many Jewish organizations provide supplemental support, the ongoing uncertainty has caused distress for the population, she said.

“One thing that Holocaust survivors have in common, they all have many different wartime experiences, but one thing they all had in common was lack of food,” Rood Wernick said. “And here to be threatened again, with the lack of food feels very… stressful is not even the right word to use. It’s incredibly distressing.”

Since the start of November, the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, America’s largest Jewish anti-poverty organization, has surged food to its over 200 network pantries across New York City. Increasing supplies by up to 50% for one week cost the organization around $500,000 in private dollars, David Greenfield, the group’s CEO and executive director, told eJP. “We’re putting a Band-Aid on what is essentially a gunshot wound, and it is all of the government’s making,” Greenfield said. “It’s very real. A lot of these times when we talk about a situation or a crisis, there’s folks who just assume, ‘Well, people will figure it out.’ There is no solution over here. There is no way to figure this out.”

Reuben Rotman, president and CEO at Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, told eJP, the only silver lining of the current situation is that it has “helped to educate the community of the magnitude of neighbors who depend on government support for basic food assistance and reinforced the paradigm of cooperation that should exist between the nonprofit sector and government.”

For the Shalom Food Pantry in Albany, N.Y., which serves over 100 households, the past several weeks have been an opportunity for the Capital District community — Jewish and non-Jewish — to unite for a common cause. Chanie Simon, program coordinator of the Chabad-run pantry, told eJP that she has watched the entire community join together. Synagogues collected food. Other food pantries reached out to ask if they needed anything and sometimes asked for assistance themselves. The entire Capital District was ready to step up. “The phone’s been ringing nonstop,” Simon said. “Everybody is just working together to get the needs met.”

