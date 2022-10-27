Your Daily Phil: Should Kanye have visited a Holocaust museum? + Adventures with children’s theater

PARSHA PHIL

Parashat Noach: Harmony, not conformity

Getty Images

I am blessed to know second- and third-generation philanthropists. As parents age, families are sometimes faced with the question of remaining loyal to their parents’ and grandparents’ philanthropic interests or prioritizing new and innovative projects. Should children follow their parents’ direction, or is divergence acceptable?” asks Rabba Sara Hurwitz, co-founder and president of Yeshivat Maharat, in this week’s Parsha Phil column for eJewishPhilanthropy.

This week’s parsha: “Conformity, where everyone ascribes to a shared mission and vision, was the operating ethic in the world after the Flood, a state described in chapter 11 of parshat Noach: ‘The whole world was of one language and of one common purpose… The story of the Tower of Babel continues: ‘Let us make bricks. Let us build a city and a tower with its tops in heaven, and let us make a name for ourselves.’”

Family legacy: “I believe that it’s possible for children to honor their family’s legacy without doing exactly the same things. I would even venture to guess that parents’ greatest joys are seeing their children carve their own unique path, navigating their own unique interests. Children do not need to conform to their parents’ philanthropic interests, but to have a greater sense of harmony, they should assess how to honor the work their parents have already done and to integrate what was meaningful to the previous generation into their own contemporary work.”

PROGRESSIVE IDEOLOGY

The board report on antisemitism Jewish organizational leaders have yet to give

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“One of my jobs as president and CEO of this organization is to highlight external trends that impact our organization and the broader Jewish community. Sometimes these trends are straightforward, noncontroversial and easy to speak about. At other times, however, they can be sensitive and hard to raise because in addressing them we may rattle the sensibilities of some in our community,” writes David Bernstein, founder of the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Antisemitism on all sides: “We have all noted and expressed alarm about rising antisemitism in American society coming in various forms. It’s not controversial to identify antisemitism on the far right, in the Muslim world, and on the far left of America… We have not, however, fully grappled with the rise of antisemitism on the left, sometimes cloaked in anti-Zionist rhetoric and sometimes expressed in a social justice terminology alleging Jewish power and privilege.”

Left-wing antisemitism: “I believe that we have not been forthright about the sources of left-wing antisemitism and thus haven’t addressed it effectively. Jewish organizations may even be inadvertently fanning its flames. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt recently compared antisemitism on the right to a hurricane, and antisemitism on the left to climate change, meaning that the left-wing form of antisemitism is slower moving and takes a toll over time on Jewish security and well-being. I think that’s an apt analogy. As with climate change, however, it’s not enough that we speak of the symptoms; we need to understand its causes to prevent it from metastasizing and spreading.”

SHARED ADVENTURE

Sparking joy in community: Activating Jewish holidays through theatrical adventures

Wide Eyed Studios

“A group of preschoolers sits close together, eyes wide with wonder, faces illuminated by the glow of a battery-operated campfire fashioned to look like the Burning Bush. The trick is simple, but to them, the illusion is completely real. Suddenly, one child emphatically proclaims, ‘We need to go back to Egypt with Moses. He needs our help!’’’ write Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, founder of The K’ilu Company, and Alan Scher, CEO of the Kaiserman JCC in Philadelphia, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Theater as a vehicle: “In the fall of 2021, the Kaiserman JCC began a partnership with The K’ilu Company, a new organization dedicated to activating early childhood Jewish discovery through immersive theater and imaginative play. The school year had once again been dominated by the impact of COVID-19, and the community was just beginning to consider in-person programming again. The partnership began with a question: Can we bring people together again for the spring Jewish holidays, using theater as a vehicle for shared connection and joy? The question felt especially charged for very young children and their families, who had navigated the last few years in isolation, missing out on the moments of communal celebration that might have otherwise been a vibrant part of their lives. A year into our partnership the answer seems clear – Not only can we, but arguably this approach may be exactly what we need.”

