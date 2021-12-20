Your Daily Phil: Sheryl Sandberg speaks at United Hatzalah gala in Miami + How to evaluate a charity

BEST PRACTICE

Every dollar counts: How to evaluate a nonprofit (The 10 questions to ask before making a donation)

“Donating to charity is an act of faith in the possibility of a better world — that’s why every dollar counts. And with the holiday giving season here, you may be receiving more requests from nonprofits and starting to think about the causes you want to support. According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, the U.S. is home to more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations. With so many to choose from, how do you decide which ones to support?” writes Gillian Howell, head of client advisory solutions for Foundation Source, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Your philanthropic personality: “Evaluating a nonprofit to ensure there’s alignment with your mission really depends on the type of funder you are — or want to be. Are you an innovator? An advocate? A change agent? A capacity builder? For example, let’s say you want to contribute to education. There are several ways to go about this, but you want to be sure the steps you take tie back to the defined role you want to play in fulfilling your philanthropic objectives. Do you want to advocate for education change on Capitol Hill? Or build schools in Africa? Those are two very different paths, so before you find the right nonprofit, it’s important to define your philanthropic personality.”

Do you agree with its approach? “How is the nonprofit fulfilling its mission? A group of nonprofits with similar missions, say ending childhood hunger, may approach the same problem from different angles and perspectives. Be sure you agree with the organization’s strategy and tactics for addressing the issues you care about. Do they make sense? Are they based on credible research? Are you comfortable with them? For example, if the nonprofit frequently lobbies state and national legislatures yet you dislike politics, it may not be the right fit for your donation.”

