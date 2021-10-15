Your Daily Phil: Sheryl Sandberg displays her Jewish pride + A philanthropic couple starts a new accelerator for NYC nonprofits

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Nonprofits are struggling to survive, organizational health tools can offer a lifeline

Shutterstock

“As we enter the second autumn of the COVID-19 pandemic, our critical institutions that support our communities – the neighborhood nonprofits, social service agencies, schools, cultural and religious institutions and others – have yet to emerge from the precarious position they found themselves in last year. In fact, many are about to face the most perilous stretch yet,” write Kimberlee Schumacher and Shani Wilkes, staff professionals at Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

End of government money: “At the height of the pandemic, many nonprofits and local institutions made a hard pivot to support their communities through an unprecedented time of need. Assistance programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan supported their vital work in 2020. Now, nearly 18 months later, those funds are about to dry up. The health and future of our communities hangs in the balance, as the strength of any given community relies upon the stable functioning and continued growth of the many organizations and institutions that collectively make up its communal infrastructure.”

Tool creation: “No single nonprofit alone can support an entire community, regardless of the strength of its balance sheet. As Massachusetts’s largest nonprofit and Greater Boston’s Jewish federation, we have a crucial role to play in assisting the many organizations that make up the community ecosystem so that they are positioned to operate successfully in good times, and weather any challenging periods, including responding to crises, effectively. At the start of 2019 we set out to create a tool for nonprofits and other local organizations to better understand their current organizations’ health status and prepare for a strong future. The resulting tool captures critical measures of health within the key areas of finance, leadership, governance, marketing, fundraising and operations.”

Read the full piece here.

SISTERHOOD

Tired of gender talk? I’m not!

Shutterstock

“I must admit, four years ago today, when I drove up to Towson University’s campus for the third time in my life, I thought I was a shoo-in and knew exactly what I would be doing as the executive director of a medium-size Hillel. Four years and many gray hairs later, I wonder: Do I know what I am doing yet?!” writes Lisa Bodziner, executive director of Towson University Hillel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Many meetings: “I attended many meetings with the board chair before finally attending the first full board meeting. It was the first time I had actually run a board meeting. (Come to think of it, the only time I’d participated in one I was a featured staff presenter while serving in a previous position.) I don’t think I was clueless. But I do remember thinking, ‘Is every Jewish nonprofit organization board filled with this many dudes?’ When a woman (finally) walked into the board room, I remember thinking ‘Oh, thank goodness, a woman! And I love the dress!’”

Red flag: “Although I am an emotional and sensitive professional, I have always worked well with men. It didn’t occur to me until I completed one of my first local grant submissions that gender representation was imbalanced. One of the first questions on the application was: ‘What is the ratio of male to female board membership?’ I was embarrassed to complete that part of the grant. Good Lord! My board was dominated by men, but why did it matter? We were doing good work, growing, raising money, getting organized, who cared? Red flag! I knew my goal for the following years had to be to increase female leadership — STAT!”

Read the full piece here.