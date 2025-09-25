Your Daily Phil: Shari Redstone on how Oct. 7 changed her philanthropy

What You Should Know

Shari Redstone, 71, has been busier than she had expected after selling Paramount, where she served as chair, to Skydance Media in a widely scrutinized merger this summer.

The Jewish media mogul recently joined the Israeli entertainment studio Sipur as chair, and in leading the Redstone Family Foundation, she is involved in a range of projects fostering cultural ties between the Black and Jewish communities and combating the rise in antisemitism, among other initiatives.

In an interview with Matthew Kassel for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, Redstone discussed her plans at Sipur and elsewhere, shared her thoughts on the broader news ecosystem and weighed in on President Donald Trump’s heightened efforts to silence his critics in the media industry, among other issues.

MK: You’ve suggested that your decision to leave Paramount and to sell the business was in many ways fueled by an increased desire in the wake of Oct. 7 to work more on fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel. Can you elaborate on your thinking there and what particular issues or causes you’re hoping to focus on now?

SR: Oct. 7 impacted me and made me want to get more engaged than I had ever been before. It just really accelerated my desire to be able to focus on the issues that were so important here and around the world. I made a trip to Israel in January, right after Oct. 7, and that was really what changed everything for me. The first stop was the Nova music festival [site], and just being there made me realize that this is what I needed to do, and I haven’t looked back. I’m really excited about being able to spend more time and resources addressing the issues of antisemitism and hate.

I already had a bunch of programs that I was working on, including a program I did at the Y with children aged 4 to 5 to really appreciate different cultures, and it uses books, activities and family events to introduce kids to various cultures with a focus really on fighting antisemitism. But we can’t fight antisemitism unless we really give individuals, especially kids, an understanding of all cultures and differences that exist, and how to address those differences. So I had a lot of programs going, but now I’m just full speed ahead and super excited.

