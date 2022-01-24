Your Daily Phil: Shabbat in Colleyville + Ramah prepares for summer 2022

Good Monday morning!

In an emotional moment exactly one week after he and his congregation were held hostage, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker called to the Torah the three other men who had survived the Jan. 15 attack, and together with them, recited the blessing traditionally said by survivors of a life-threatening experience.

Congregation Beth Israel of Colleyville, Texas, the small Reform synagogue that suffered the attack, attracted some 3,000 viewers to a livestream of its Saturday morning service. On Friday night, some 4,000 watched. On Saturday, Cytron-Walker described the blessing, Birkat HaGomel, as saying, “I’ve just been through something really traumatic, I’ve just been through a life-threatening situation.”

He then called up the three men by saying, “Ya’amdu [let rise], my fellow survivors.” After Cytron-Walker read from the Torah portion, the three men recited the blessing and embraced. “We pray for healing of mind, body and spirit for the four of us, for our whole congregation, for our whole community, for everyone who’s been with us throughout this challenging and difficult ordeal,” Cytron-Walker said.

Later in the service, Cytron-Walker led a text study of the Torah portion, focused on the importance of creating understanding across ideological and cultural differences. He referred to last week’s attack at the end of the study, saying, “I know that there are so many different messages that we could have said, that we could have talked about, that have healing and everything else. This morning, I just wanted to study Torah.”

Rabbis across the country also referred to the attack in their Shabbat sermons. Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of New York City’s Central Synagogue, whom Cytron-Walker had called during the hostage situation at the request of the gunman, gave a sermon on Friday describing the calls she received. “I cannot assure you that this will not happen again,” she said. “I do not have a neat pronouncement for how we will fight back the alarming, ugly growth of antisemitism…. If you are a Jew in America and you are not feeling unsettled, then you are not paying attention.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also addressed Central Synagogue, referencing the attack but focusing much of his five-minute talk on public safety and other challenges in New York. He spoke on the same night that a police officer was killed in the Bronx. “You’re looking at the increase in antisemitism, and you’re worrying about your children,” he said. He ended his speech by saying, “Happy Shabbos.”

Other rabbis focused on the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, which is described in the weekly Torah portion. Rabbi David Wolpe of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles said the portion “reminds us that for thousands of years there have been people in this world whose mission was to prevent us from living our purpose. It reminds us that to be Jewish has always been countercultural.”