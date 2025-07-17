Your Daily Phil: Same old engagement won’t cut it with next-gen donors, fundraising consultant says

What You Should Know

The annual Giving USA report that was released last month described a thriving philanthropic field, which saw a rise in inflation-adjusted giving for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found that 2024 continued many of the existing trends in charitable giving, such as fewer donors providing more of the donations. The increase in giving was also not uniform, with some areas, like public-society benefit and international affairs seeing significant growth, while giving to religious causes — still the largest recipient — shrank by 1% when adjusted for inflation.

To understand what the Jewish community can learn from the report, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross sat down yesterday with Avrum Lapin, the president of the Lapin Group, a fundraising and management consulting firm for nonprofits, who also serves as a board member of the Giving Institute, the organization behind Giving USA and its annual report.

Judah Ari Gross: One of the underdiscussed but likely profound issues in the Jewish communal world is the generational shift in philanthropic giving. How do we see that in this year’s Giving USA report?

Avrum Lapin: There are a couple of things going on. One is that Jewish giving was really counted in giving to religion. And giving to religion, if you look back 20 years, was at you know, 50%, 55%, 60% [of total charitable giving]. And now it’s 23%. And that’s against the backdrop of less affiliation — not just in the Jewish community, all over. And so I’m not surprised that the number has gone down, and it’s gotten picked up mostly by education and human services…

In the realm of philanthropy, we have to find ways to find ways to engage those millennials.

In their parents’ generation, and it’s the same going back, they gave to Israel, gave to the Jewish community first, and only then gave to everyplace else. From Gen X, that went away. Giving to the Jewish community, giving to Israel, giving to Jewish causes was one item on their philanthropic menu. And they are a very generous generation. Obviously, you see the giving continues to grow. So the case needs to be made. We need to find a way to create paths of affiliation, paths of connection of engagement for young families.

In September 2024, the Generosity Commission, which was commissioned by the Giving Institute in 2021, dealt with this issue of the next generation. And interestingly enough, the rising generation of millennials, in particular, was motivated by social justice. They want to see impact from their giving. They want to see the results of the giving. And so that the notion of belonging to a community and being an individual donor in a community is different. And I think that the attention that needs to be paid to the emerging generation is different than it was for the generations before.

I think that the aftermath of Oct. 7 has shined a light on some of the fissures in the Jewish community and the need for the community to bring new solutions to the table rather than just the old prescriptions.

