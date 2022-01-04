Your Daily Phil: Russell Berrie Foundation names new CEO + Making choices in storytelling

Good Tuesday morning!

The Russell Berrie Foundation announced on Monday that Idana Goldberg, previously the foundation’s chief program officer, is now its new CEO. Founding CEO Ruth Salzman ended her term last month after 13 years with the New Jersey-based foundation.

“I am honored by the confidence that the foundation’s trustees have placed in me, and I’m thrilled to partner with them during this exciting next chapter of the foundation’s work,” Goldberg said in an announcement on the foundation’s website. “Our foundation has a well-deserved reputation for investing in innovative ideas and inspiring leaders, and for being true partners to our grantees. We have a tremendous opportunity to build on that legacy, amplifying our impact in the years to come.”

The foundation’s president, Angelica Berrie, described Goldberg as “a talented leader who played a critical role in strengthening the foundation’s work” and who “significantly deepened strategic clarity. I’m confident that as CEO she will skillfully lead the foundation to achieve great things and leave a lasting legacy.”

The foundation, created by New Jersey philanthropist and sales entrepreneur Russell Berrie, identifies and invests in areas that reflect Berrie’s passions: advancing diabetes care and research, strengthening Israel through pluralism and regional economic development, building interfaith bridges, improving healthcare and enhancing Jewish communal life in New Jersey.