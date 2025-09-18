Your Daily Phil: Rosh Hashanah wake-up call: Poll finds Jewish professionals lack hope

What You Should Know

M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education wanted to give the Jewish world a gift for the new year. It surveyed 950 North American Jewish communal professionals this summer about what gave them hope for the future, expecting the results to be inspirational, something positive to share ahead of next week’s Rosh Hashanah holiday. What they found instead was that many of these professionals don’t have much hope at all. Instead of a sweet gift of apples and honey, the results were a wake-up call, a jarring shofar blast, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

Today, M² released the findings of its first-ever Hope Study, showing that a small minority of Jewish communal professionals — 24% — “often” or “very often” feel hopeful about the future. This is in stark contrast to the 82% of the general U.S. population that felt hopeful about their future, according to a 2024 study performed by the Human Flourishing Labs.

The M² results were collected in the wake of June’s Iran-Israel war. If the data had been collected weeks later, as images of food shortages in Gaza flooded the news, the results probably would have been harsher, Shuki Taylor, founder and CEO of M², told eJP. Though he hoped for more uplifting results, the findings about the lack of hope didn’t completely surprise him, Taylor said. He knew the situation was dire post-Oct. 7, with Israel at war in Gaza and antisemitism skyrocketing, but didn’t know it was this bad. The results were “a reckoning,” he said.

In an open-ended question, internal communal division was identified as the top professional challenge, followed by leadership failures and then antisemitism. One respondent said they were “watching our community tear itself apart.” This division has been heightening as the war in Gaza drags on, according to Taylor.

Although the results seemed grim, the survey showed that Jewish professionals believed their work had impact: 55% of respondents said they often feel energized by their work, and 85% said that their most important source of hope was knowing the impact of their work on others. Nearly 75% said they feel strongly connected to the Jewish People, and 73% found hope in support from peers.

The study offered recommendations, including building Jewish communal belonging through rituals and learning and helping staff recognize their impact. The report suggests, for instance, that organizations not simply provide reports of success to the board and funders, but also share results with the staff. “Your staff are as significant a stakeholder as your board and funders. You have to go to your staff and say, ‘Here is the return on your investment,’” Taylor said.

Read the full report here.