Your Daily Phil: ‘Reverse tashlich’ for Rosh Hashanah + Interview with Conference of Presidents’ new chair

Worthy Reads

Loving Judaism, Not Hating Antisemitism: In The New York Times, U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt encourages Jews (and other minorities) to actively embrace their heritage, not get pushed into it by their haters. “A few years ago, while teaching at Emory University, I noticed one of my students was wearing a kipa, or skullcap, something he had not done previously. Before I could consider whether to comment on his new attire, he pointed at his kipa and proudly — if not gleefully — proclaimed that, with antisemitism rising, he was intent on showing haters they could not frighten him… I appreciated his moxie, but my heart broke a little bit. He had handed our oppressors power over his identity. He had been pushed, not pulled, closer to his tradition. For those of us who fight antisemitism in our personal and professional capacities… our job should be to flip that equation on its head — to encourage students, and their parents and grandparents and siblings and peers, toward a proactive embrace of all Judaism has to offer: its values, its moral teachings, its pursuit of justice.” [NYTimes]



How to Do Good Better: In the global development-focused publication Devex, Naomi Lipstein, communications director of OLAM, calls for her peers to think seriously not just about how to raise money or awareness but how to do so in an ethical way. “In 2017, singer Ed Sheeran became another example of a celebrity whose campaign to raise funds for children in Africa sparked a backlash. A Comic Relief video that featured Sheeran vowing to help children orphaned by an Ebola outbreak in Liberia raised accusations of ‘poverty porn’ and ‘white saviorism’… As a communications professional for more than two decades who is relatively new to the field of global development, I was torn when I learned of this controversy: The campaign was a clear success, raising over $100 million. But as the communications manager for OLAM, a network of Jewish and Israeli organizations that work in low- and middle-income countries, I’ve come to realize that the impact of our work extends far beyond the money we raise.” [Devex]



Ponder Your Own Mortality: In The New York Times, David DeSteno argues that the focus on death in the High Holy Days offers a profound opportunity to consider what really matters as we prepare for the coming year. “Unlike so many other New Year’s traditions, the Jewish holiday asks those who observe it to contemplate death. The liturgy includes the recitation of a poem, the Unetaneh Tokef, part of which is meant to remind Jews that their lives might not last as long as they’d hope or expect. ‘Who will live and who will die?’ the poem asks… The particular brilliance of Rosh Hashanah is that it combines thoughts of death with a new year’s focus on a fresh start. As work by the behavioral scientist Katy Milkman and her colleagues has shown, temporal landmarks like New Year’s Day offer an effective opportunity for a psychological reset… There is a lesson and an opportunity here for everyone. Contemplate death next Jan. 1 (or whenever you celebrate the start of a new year). Any brief moments of unease will be well worth the payoff.” [NYTimes]