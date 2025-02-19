Your Daily Phil: Returning to a divided Israel, Conf. of Presidents stresses unity

Good Wednesday morning.

We report on the Conference of Presidents' ongoing mission to Israel and on a recent Russian drone strike that damaged one of IsraAid's water purification stations in Ukraine. We interview outgoing Foundation for Jewish Camp CEO Jeremy Fingerman, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Rachel Issacs about the spiritual and social imperatives of connecting Jews in America's small towns with access to the basic resources for Jewish life.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on its annual mission to Israel, is in northern Israel today for a series of security briefings and meetings with civil society leaders. More on the mission below.

The Altneu Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is hosting a Torah class this morning by Rav Shaul Alter, the founder and leader of the Kehilas Pnei Menachem Hasidic community, who is visiting the United States from Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled from Hungary to Italy today where he will hold diplomatic meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Herzog will also address an event with Italy’s Jewish community at the Great Synagogue of Rome.

When the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations visited Israel on its annual mission last year, some four months after the Oct. 7 terror attacks as the war against Hamas in Gaza was at its peak, the attendees were unified in their message to the Israeli leaders they encountered: We are with you, no questions asked, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky and Judah Ari Gross.

Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff told eJP at the time that the participating leaders — like everyone — wanted to know how the Israeli military had failed to prevent or at least adequately respond to the massacres. “But I have not heard any second-guessing of Israel’s war policies, security policies or how they’re conducting the war at all,” he said.

One year later, during the five-day mission underway now, there is no shortage of second-guessing Israel’s policies, particularly as it relates to the current hostage-release and cease-fire agreement and President Donald Trump’s longer-term proposal for the United States to “take control” of Gaza and relocate all of its inhabitants — a notion that most Israeli leaders have wholeheartedly embraced, at least as a jumping-off point, while most American Jews are far warier of the idea. These issues represent sources of division both within the American Jewish community and within Israeli society, as well as between American Jewry and Israel.

Yet participants did not describe the debates taking place, however serious, as antagonistic or harsh, but rather as critical tools for the different sides to better understand one another, even if they do not end up agreeing.

“We’re here at a very precarious and important moment… which will see a combination of both the good and the bad where we’re [going to see] the body bags that are going to come back on Thursday [with slain captives] and hopefully the hostages who are still alive that will be returned on Saturday. So we’re seeing both sides of the emotional spectrum,” Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, told eJP on the sidelines of the conference in Jerusalem yesterday. “I think we’re also seeing how that’s playing out in Israeli politics and in both the unity in the Jewish community.”

These differences were perhaps most evident on the first night of the mission, which featured a speech from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he described Trump’s plan as “right on the dot.” Before the prime minister’s speech, Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, told the crowd that he opposed the current, limited stage of the hostage-release deal and said he would work to prevent further stages of the agreement that would secure the release of all of the remaining captives, on the grounds that the cost in terms of the number of Palestinian terrorists who would be released was too high a price to pay.

“The majority of American Jews agreed with that deal and want the hostages to be prioritized and believe that Judaism makes a compelling case for the redeeming of captives as one of the highest [priorities],” said Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women.

Mort Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, was one of the lone voices in the conference who supported Chikli’s viewpoint, telling eJP that he too opposes the hostage-release deal under the belief that it incentivizes further attacks on Jews. Klein acknowledged that he represents the minority of American Jews in these matters. “At the Conference of Presidents, [the representatives] are Jews, and they really reflect American Jewry. So most people here are liberals, most people here are Democrats. I am not one of them.”

Stephanie Hausner, the chief operating officer of the Conference of Presidents, said this type of debate, even if pointed, between American Jewish leaders and Israeli leaders is precisely the point of the trip. “Minister Chikli took a lot of time for questions. Eight or so people asked questions, and they were very directed at the hostage situation, why he didn’t vote for it. And there are a few different questions related to that and some of the comments he made also regarding Islamophobia,” she said. “I think people were given the opportunity to express themselves.”

Herbert Block, executive director of the American Zionist Movement umbrella group, agreed that the discussion was the most important aspect of the meetings, not that anyone necessarily changed their mind. “It’s important to have that conversation and to have that dialogue regardless of whether any particular organization agrees with the particular minister or government officials speaking. So being here and showing that the American Jewish community is engaged and listening and respectful and having a dialogue and sharing viewpoints is important,” he said.

“There’s unanimity among organizations of the prioritization of getting the hostages out. That’s top of mind for everybody,” Block said. “There are differing views on the Trump plan. But everyone wants to defeat Hamas. Everyone wants peace for the southern border.”