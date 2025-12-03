Your Daily Phil: Report gives Jewish groups failing grade on disability inclusion, despite best intentions

What You Should Know

A new study by the disability inclusion nonprofit Matan released today — the International Day of Persons with Disabilities — found that Jewish organizations are lagging behind secular ones in making their spaces accessible for people with disabilities, despite intentions to be welcoming.

The study, “Closing the Inclusion Gap,” which was conducted from 2018-2025 through surveys, interviews and focus groups of 15 communities across the U.S., showed that inclusion is “a very solvable problem,” Meredith Polsky, Matan’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy, but it’s a problem that if left festering will cost the Jewish community not only Jews with disabilities, but the families who care for them. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 American adults have at least one member with a disability.

“There are a lot of Jewish individuals and families who have become somewhat disenfranchised with the Jewish community because of lack of access, but it’s really not because of any ill intent on the part of the Jewish community,” Polsky said. “It’s really because of what we see as lack of structure and attention to it.”

One of the main issues, the study found, is that disability inclusion work is often siloed, sometimes being lumped into “diversity inclusion committees” that bundle disparate, different communities together. Disability advocacy may even fall on one lay leader, and if that person moves on from the role, it can be left unfilled, especially when an organization is focused on other causes that are also urgent.

“Disability spans every aspect of Jewish community life,” Polsky said. “If you work with individuals who identify as LGBTQ, there’s going to be people with disabilities. If you work with Jews who are multiracial, there’s going to be people with disabilities. If you work in a synagogue, there’s going to be people with disabilities. I don’t know anyone who this doesn’t touch, who doesn’t have a family member or a friend with some form of disability.”

One of the core reasons Jewish organizations lag behind secular institutions is that they are not legally mandated to accommodate members of the community in the same way non-Jewish organizations, such as public schools, often are.

The key to changing organizational culture around the inclusion issue isn’t just about money, especially since some Jewish organizations have minuscule budgets. It’s not about getting everything done at once, Polsky said, but rather about being explicit that an institution is prioritizing the issue and soliciting feedback, especially from individuals with disabilities and their families. “A lot of people are concerned to get started or do anything because they’re worried about doing it, quote, unquote, incorrectly,” she said. “But we really want to encourage people to take that first step.”

