Your Daily Phil: Rep. David Trone gives $1.5 million to Jewish student life at Furman + General Mills, Ben & Jerry’s BDS updates

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we cover a donation from Rep. David Trone (D-MD) and his wife, June, to support Jewish life at Furman University. Below, we have an update on General Mills’ alleged BDS moves against Israel.

General Mills, the multinational food producer, is pushing back against claims that it is engaging in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

“General Mills today serves, and is committed to continuing to serve, our Israeli consumers with many brands across our large and diverse portfolio, including Pillsbury, Häagen-Dazs ice cream and Nature Valley snack bars,” the company said in a statement to eJewishPhilanthropy. “In fact, we are actively exploring bringing additional brands to Israel.”

JLens, the Jewish investor network, added the company to its Do Not Invest list last week after alleging that GM was removing all Pillsbury-branded products from Israeli shelves, amounting to a boycott of Israel. Pillsbury has been a targetof BDS activists for several years, with the movement declaring victory after GM announced the sale of its stake in an Israeli joint venture in May.

The company passed off the divestment as a business decision rather than an act of BDS. JLens allegedly spoke with GM representatives for months about the future of the Pillsbury brand in Israel before deciding the company was misleading investors, and planned to cut the brand entirely.

Now, GM is refuting JLens’ claim. “Sales of Pillsbury products in Israel will continue after we exit the dough business next year,” its statement said. But Julie Hammerman, CEO of JLens, isn’t convinced, and the company remains on the Do Not Invest list.

“While we are pleased to hear that General Mills is willing to make changes based on the concerns JLens raised, the company has repeatedly shared false information with us,” she said. “We have requested and are awaiting additional information to better assess General Mills decision-making with respect to Israel.”

The GM statement was coordinated with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (GM is based in Minnesota). Steve Hunegs, executive director of the JCRC, rejected any accusation of BDS toward the company.

“The…statement is another clear rejection of the BDS movement by General Mills,” he said in a comment to eJP. “Claims to the contrary are unfortunate and inaccurate.”