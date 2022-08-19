Your Daily Phil: Remembering Harlene Winnick Appelman, z”l + Involving grandparents in the b’nai mitzvah journey

Good Friday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we talk to the Jewish Grandparents Network about reinventing the role of grandparents in b’nai mitzvah ceremonies. Below, we honor the memory of Harlene Winnick Appelman.

Harlene Winnick Appelman, a renowned and respected voice in the Jewish professional world who helmed The Covenant Foundation from 2005 to 2021, died on Thursday at 75. During her time at the foundation, she spotlighted Jewish educators with bold and innovative ideas through Ignition grants, the Pomegranate Prize and Sight Line. Before leading the foundation, she herself was one of the Foundation’s three inaugural Covenant Award recipients. She was a family educator in Detroit and a founding faculty member at the Whizin Institute.

After news of Appelman’s death hit social media, Jewish educators and professionals reacted with sadness at the loss and gratitude for the support Appelman had given them over the decades.

“Harlene understood the importance of supporting the work of Jewish disability educators, when so many others thought of ‘Jewish education’ and ‘disability inclusion’ to be two disparate ideas,” Meredith Englander Polsky, co-founder of Matan and a Covenant Award recipient told eJP. “Through grants and individual professional awards, she elevated the field by making people take notice.” Englander Polsky added that Harlene created a “family culture” at The Covenant Foundation. “Each grant recipient felt valued and respected; there was a sense of belonging that is rare in the grantor/grantee relationship. I think she saw that potential in Jewish education at large — a place where each individual could be valued and respected, knowing that that is where they truly belong.”

Wendy Rosov, founder and principal of Rosov Consulting and a longtime friend of Appelman’s, called her “critical, caring and creative,” and a “gadol,” a luminary within the Jewish world, remembering her as a “colleague, mentor and friend.”

“Harlene had an uncanny knack for spotting talent, supporting talent and growing it,” Rosov told eJewishPhilanthropy. “She was a champion of the underdog, the ones who never would have been found or seen. She was fiercely loyal to everyone she worked with, constantly creating and expanding her thoughts and perspectives,” Rosov added. “She was predictably unpredictable — you never knew what she’d come up with next.”

“Heartbroken doesn’t begin to describe it,” Rabbi Eve Posen of Congregation Neveh Shalom in Portland, Ore., wrote on Facebook. “Growing up in Michigan, Harlene directly guided my Jewish upbringing, creating programs that are a huge part of my childhood… This work was what inspired my career path. I wanted to BE Harlene.”