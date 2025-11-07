Your Daily Phil: Remains of the day: Project transforms Oct. 7 objects into potent symbols

What You Should Know

For Rabbi Doron Perez, chair of the Modern Orthodox World Mizrachi movement, the past month has been a time in which joy and sorrow, mourning and celebration, have collided. Three weeks ago, the remains of his son, Capt. Daniel Perez, who was killed during the Oct. 7 attacks and whose remains were taken captive into Gaza, were returned to Israel under the ceasefire agreement, and a funeral was held on Oct. 15.

Less than two weeks later, at the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, Perez was proposed as the next chair of the World Zionist Organization under a power-sharing agreement between the center-left and center-right blocs, which collapsed hours after it was announced. As the negotiations continued, the remains of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen were returned to Israel, marking the full return of all members of Daniel Perez’s tank crew to Israel. And after extended coalition talks, Perez is now expected to serve as the next president of the WZO, a largely ceremonial role, but one that will offer him a chance to represent the global Zionist community, not only the religious communities that he has until now led as World Mizrachi chair.

Perez spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross last night to discuss his personal and professional whiplash, and the unity that he believes the Zionist movement and the Jewish People need to focus on moving forward.

JAG: The issue in much of the negotiations seem to focus on the nature of the National Institutions, which many — particularly on the center-left — see as corrupt. This was what Yesh Atid said when it dropped out of them.

DP: I can’t really comment on the inner workings of Yesh Atid and their motivations. … But I can say that I do agree that the challenge we have in many institutions, including the WZO and KKL, is that they can be viewed, by some, as an opportunity to provide jobs and positions. You could make an argument that the leadership of the WZO is bloated more than it should be. I do want to say, though, that the same argument could be made about the government of Israel, and even when [Yesh Atid] was in power, there were lots of promises to bring down the amount of ministers, and they struggled to do it. Because when you have to govern and when you’ve got a coalition that you’ve got to bring together, it’s not so easy.

JAG: So we really can speak about the World Zionist Congress all day because I find it fascinating, but I want to hit pause on that and speak about the return of “Perez Crew.”

DP: So let me say one more thing, and maybe this is a good segue to the second topic. I feel very deeply that after Oct. 7, what Israel and the Jews need is healing, not blame. …

We can have the same argument over and over. To me, it’s less important who’s right or wrong. What’s more important is, “Can we get our act together?”

I made a comment at Daniel’s grave, and it’s a comment that I’ve been going with the whole time: Israel may be the smallest nation in the world, but it’s the biggest family. So after Oct. 7, I don’t care if you’re for or against the judicial reform. I don’t care what part of the political spectrum you’re on. I don’t care, by the way, if you’re Jewish. Twenty-one Bedouins were killed on Oct. 7, many of them trying to save people. This is a wake-up call for us to get ourselves together. The National Institutions are supposed to be a platform of unity for the Jewish People. We have to get our act together.

