Your Daily Phil: Remains of the day: Project transforms Oct. 7 objects into potent symbols
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we feature an interview with World Mizrahi Chair Rabbi Doron Perez, report from the annual gala of American Friends of ELEM in New York City and spotlight Comfort Object, a project by Israeli artists restoring and transforming items damaged during the Oct. 7 attacks. We feature an opinion piece by Jessica Leving Siegel reflecting on the pressure in the Jewish communal world to draw lines in the sand.
For Rabbi Doron Perez, chair of the Modern Orthodox World Mizrachi movement, the past month has been a time in which joy and sorrow, mourning and celebration, have collided. Three weeks ago, the remains of his son, Capt. Daniel Perez, who was killed during the Oct. 7 attacks and whose remains were taken captive into Gaza, were returned to Israel under the ceasefire agreement, and a funeral was held on Oct. 15.
Less than two weeks later, at the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, Perez was proposed as the next chair of the World Zionist Organization under a power-sharing agreement between the center-left and center-right blocs, which collapsed hours after it was announced. As the negotiations continued, the remains of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen were returned to Israel, marking the full return of all members of Daniel Perez’s tank crew to Israel. And after extended coalition talks, Perez is now expected to serve as the next president of the WZO, a largely ceremonial role, but one that will offer him a chance to represent the global Zionist community, not only the religious communities that he has until now led as World Mizrachi chair.
Perez spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross last night to discuss his personal and professional whiplash, and the unity that he believes the Zionist movement and the Jewish People need to focus on moving forward.
JAG: The issue in much of the negotiations seem to focus on the nature of the National Institutions, which many — particularly on the center-left — see as corrupt. This was what Yesh Atid said when it dropped out of them.
DP: I can’t really comment on the inner workings of Yesh Atid and their motivations. … But I can say that I do agree that the challenge we have in many institutions, including the WZO and KKL, is that they can be viewed, by some, as an opportunity to provide jobs and positions. You could make an argument that the leadership of the WZO is bloated more than it should be. I do want to say, though, that the same argument could be made about the government of Israel, and even when [Yesh Atid] was in power, there were lots of promises to bring down the amount of ministers, and they struggled to do it. Because when you have to govern and when you’ve got a coalition that you’ve got to bring together, it’s not so easy.
JAG: So we really can speak about the World Zionist Congress all day because I find it fascinating, but I want to hit pause on that and speak about the return of “Perez Crew.”
DP: So let me say one more thing, and maybe this is a good segue to the second topic. I feel very deeply that after Oct. 7, what Israel and the Jews need is healing, not blame. …
We can have the same argument over and over. To me, it’s less important who’s right or wrong. What’s more important is, “Can we get our act together?”
I made a comment at Daniel’s grave, and it’s a comment that I’ve been going with the whole time: Israel may be the smallest nation in the world, but it’s the biggest family. So after Oct. 7, I don’t care if you’re for or against the judicial reform. I don’t care what part of the political spectrum you’re on. I don’t care, by the way, if you’re Jewish. Twenty-one Bedouins were killed on Oct. 7, many of them trying to save people. This is a wake-up call for us to get ourselves together. The National Institutions are supposed to be a platform of unity for the Jewish People. We have to get our act together.
U.S. arm of Israeli at-risk youth nonprofit honors Ari Ackerman, Jonah Platt at NYC gala
At age 17, Liora Attias-Hadar was homeless and pregnant, looking to rebuild her life after moving from Israel to the United States. “She was scared and unsure how she would survive. She remembers sitting on a park bench, afraid to close her eyes. Because on the streets, sleep could be dangerous,” Attias-Hadar said, referring to her younger self. She shared that story on Wednesday night, more than two decades later — and now as the CEO of American Friends of ELEM, which supports the Israeli at-risk youth nonprofit — with more than 200 attendees at the group’s annual gala at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in downtown Manhattan, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.
Fight for the future: The evening honored actor Jonah Platt and Ari Ackerman, co-owner of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball team and a Jewish philanthropist and social media activist. “Why ELEM? When they asked to honor me, I didn’t know that much about this incredible organization,” said Ackerman. “But when I jumped in and learned about it, I was hooked. I was hooked because what they do every day, like me, is fight for children. They give young people safe spaces, mentors and a chance to see a future for themselves.”
How five Israeli women transformed items destroyed in the Oct. 7 attacks into symbols of renewal
In September 2023, Tal Sterlin Halperin had just returned to Israel after her husband’s sabbatical year at Stanford University. “[After the Oct. 7 attacks,] I saw the many people evacuating from the south… I felt it wasn’t right that they had to leave valuables behind with no designated place to store them,” she told Rachel Gutman for eJewishPhilanthropy recently. A concept for a project, which was eventually named Comfort Object, slowly began to take shape in her mind: restoring and transforming items damaged in the Oct. 7 attacks to empower their owners. She reached out to four other women to make it happen.
Giving back control: The name, Comfort Object, is taken from renowned psychologist Donald Winnicott, who coined the term to identify objects that children use to ease separation anxiety — usually dolls or blankets. Two years later, the team has worked with dozens of families from Kibbutzim Kfar Aza, Be’eri, Nir Oz and Re’im, collecting over 100 objects. “We meet families in their most painful place,” Sterlin Halperin said. “The families decide everything: which object, what it will become, which colors, what materials — everything. There are no surprises. They have already had surprises, they lost control. We give them back those feelings.”
The murky middle is where the Jewish future lies
“Jewish organizational leaders continue to face high-stakes questions: What do you think? What will you say? How will you handle donors, staff and constituents who see the same events through radically different lenses? This is a branding crisis as much as a communal one,” writes Jessica Leving Siegel, founder of Sing Creative Group, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “But here’s what I’ve learned: Truly sustainable brand strength doesn’t come from unanimity. It comes from clarity about what you stand for and courage to hold space for complexity.”
The way forward: “The organizations creating space for multiple narratives — young and old, traditional and progressive, staunchly Zionist and earnestly, painfully questioning — are the ones people return to. They’re the ones doing the best job building ‘narrative architecture’: the branding and values infrastructure that lets your community hold difference without fragmenting entirely. … The murky middle is not about false equivalence or moral relativism. Some positions do cross ethical lines, and boundary-setting remains essential. But most of what divides us isn’t absolute right versus absolute wrong. … [I]f Jewish leaders and institutions can model how to live with tension through clear values, strong narrative and sustained bridge-building — we won’t just survive this moment. We’ll emerge more resilient.”
Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command, salutes the grave of American-born Israeli soldier Capt. Omer Neutra at his funeral this morning at the military section of Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv.
