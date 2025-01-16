Your Daily Phil: Relief and concerns as tentative hostage-release deal announced

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the emerging hostage-release and cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas and how Jewish groups are reacting to it. We report on Jeremy Fingerman’s decision to step down from the Foundation for Jewish Camp, and feature an opinion piece by Jay Solomon about how organizations can keep last year’s surge in Jewish engagement going in 2025. Also in this newsletter: Jason Moss, Jill Rothstein and Larry Page and his wife, Lucinda Southworth.

What We’re Watching

We’re following the developments in Israel and Qatar regarding a cease-fire and hostage-release deal, which was announced yesterday, but has yet to be formally approved. (More on this below.)

Jewish activist Mandana Dayani launched a new initiative this week, “One Mitzvah A Day,” which gives participants a simple task each day that is meant to “support Jews, Israel, and combat antisemitism and radicalization.”

What You Should Know

Relief, concern, frustration, apprehension — these are some of the emotions that Israelis are experiencing today, often simultaneously, after Israel and the Hamas terror group appeared to reach a cease-fire and hostage-release deal yesterday, potentially ending 15 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip, though the agreement has yet to be formally approved by either side, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

For the families of hostages, and indeed the entire country, the prospect of the return of the 98 hostages still in Gaza was warmly welcomed, even with the awareness that this would surely bring with it the heartache of discovering that some of them are no longer alive and that those who have survived will face a perilous, possibly endless road to recovery following 15 months of captivity after the trauma of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Yocheved Lipshitz, who was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz and released in November 2023 and whose 85-year-old husband, Oded, is still being held captive, expressed the hostage families’ uncertainty in an opinion piece for Israel’s Yedioth Aharonot newspaper today.

“I don’t know if he’s alive or dead — I just know one thing, that he’s on the list. How I will receive him, what I will receive, I don’t know,” she wrote.

Lipshitz, who described a total loss of faith in the state after the Oct. 7 attacks, said that if the deal goes ahead, there should be no fanfare for the return of the hostages. “If the deal is carried out, I think we should receive them quietly. Those closest to them should come and only them, there should be no mass pile-on,” she wrote, stressing the need for medical and mental health care for the released hostages and their families.

American Jewish organizations mainly focused on the positives of the proposed deal, namely the release of hostages and end of active combat. (Read more about this below.)

And yet alongside the tentative hope for the release of hostages — seen as a sine qua non for the general recovery of Israeli society post-Oct. 7 — Israelis are also deeply aware of the cost that accompanies the deal. Hamas, however weakened it is after 15 months of Israeli military action, will almost certainly remain in power in Gaza as the Israel Defense Forces withdraws from the enclave. In exchange for the release of each of the hostages in Gaza, Israel will free dozens of Palestinian terrorists from its prisons, many of whom have blood on their hands. Not lost on anyone is the fact that in Israel’s most recent large-scale exchange with Hamas, to secure the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011, among those released was the mastermind of the Oct. 7 massacres, Yahya Sinwar.

This is all contingent upon the deal going forward. The agreement has not yet been approved by the Israeli government — parts of which have explicitly said they oppose it — and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of trying to renege on the deal by adding new demands to it. The full release of all 98 hostages is also far from a sure thing. In the first phase of the deal, 33 captives are due to be released in exchange for the Palestinian prisoners and a temporary cease-fire with Israeli troops still largely in place, while the rest will only be returned if, among other things, Israel permanently ends the war and withdraws fully from Gaza — something Israeli officials are loath to do.

All of these concerns have prompted opposition from more conservative Israelis, including some hostage families, who worry that a deal that releases captives in stages will likely mean that some are left behind.

While the as-yet-unsigned deal seems to be in the offing, its implementation is sure to be prolonged, fraught and even painful — and it’s also only the beginning.