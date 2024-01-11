Your Daily Phil: Ramah offers free 3-day camp for families of kids with cancer

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new American Jewish Committee survey that found that most American Jews feel less safe after Oct. 7, and interview Sharon Nazarian about her new course at the UCLA on global antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Seth Mandell about what steps should be taken to help Israelis mourn their losses. Also in this newsletter: Michael A. Leven, Agnieszka Markiewicz and David V. Wachs. We’ll start with a new, free camp program by Ramah for the families of children who have cancer.

When about 20 families gather around a scenic lake in the small town of Palmer, Mass., for arts and crafts, sports and Shabbat services this spring, the weekend will closely resemble a shortened version of the typical overnight summer camp experience at Camp Ramah in New England. But in other ways, it will look different — some kids will be missing a limb or have a bald head. Therapeutic sessions designed specifically for parents, siblings and children living with cancer will make up a large chunk of programming, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

On April 12-14, Camp Ramah, a network of Jewish summer camps affiliated with the Conservative movement, will launch Camp Ramah Sasson — the Hebrew word for joy. The initiative is the movement’s first experience offered specifically to families with children battling cancer and is available free of charge, even to families who have never been involved with Ramah or the Conservative movement, such as Jeni Rhodes, a resident of Newton, Mass., and her 9-year-old daughter, Anya.

“I’m looking forward to a chance to form a distinctly Jewish community of families that have also gone through this and faced childhood cancer,” Jeni Rhodes told eJP.

“We’ve done camps that are not Jewish, and some of our friends who are Jewish and keep Shabbat haven’t been able to participate in those with us,” she said, noting that Anya also participated in an Orthodox camp that didn’t include parents or siblings.

Riki Wiederhorn, Ramah’s director of year-round programming, told eJP that kids battling cancer or other illnesses “are sometimes an invisible part of the Jewish community. So we want to shed light.” She said that if the pediatric cancer program goes well, the goal is to run similar initiatives through Camp Sasson catered to children and families dealing with various other serious illnesses, and to also include them in the general summer camp.

Camp Ramah Sasson receives financial backing from the national Ramah organization. “But in order to expand the program, we need bigger and more communal partners,” Wiederhorn said, declining to specify the precise costs of the program.

