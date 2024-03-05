Your Daily Phil: Q&A with new head of ADL’s Media and Entertainment Inst.

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the launch of a new think tank focused on Zionism and Jewish peoplehood, and feature an opinion piece by Bradley Caro Cook on the need for nonprofit executives to take seriously their personal well-being. Also in this issue: Franklin Foer, Chanan Tigay and Ben Stern. We’ll start with an interview with Deborah Camiel, the inaugural director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Media and Entertainment Institute.

When the Anti-Defamation League launched its Media and Entertainment Institute last September to combat antisemitism in news coverage and in Hollywood, it couldn’t have known that a major conflict would break out in Israel three weeks later, accompanied by a massive spike in antisemitism around the world, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

The near-constant media coverage that has accompanied the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism has faced criticism from the Jewish community, including the ADL, of anti-Israel and, in some cases, antisemitic bias. Last month, Deborah Camiel, a veteran broadcast journalist, was brought on board as the inaugural director of the institute to guide it through the current moment and beyond.

Camiel sat down with eJP to discuss her plans for the ADL’s Media and Entertainment Institute amid what she called the “significant moment for the media industry and Hollywood to appreciate the need for realistic, accurate and human portrayals of Jews and Judaism.”

Haley Cohen: ADL’s history with Hollywood goes back to the organization’s founding in 1913 — What are some fresh ideas you plan to bring to the ADL to address stereotypes, negative portrayals and antisemitism in film and on stage? How will the work look different on the news media side?

Deborah Camiel: The new Media and Entertainment Institute is going to engage formally with industry leaders and partner organizations to educate on the impact of antisemitism and Jewish stereotypes and advocate for content that illustrates the full diversity of Jewish life.

This is not new for the ADL. In a way, the institute is formalizing a relationship that has been long-standing. Over the years, our national and regional leadership has formed relationships with industry leaders. Most recently, we launched an entertainment leadership council and formed a partnership with United Talent Agency.

The institute is also going to lead efforts to analyze bias in news about Jews, antisemitism and Israel and promote what we hope is going to be even-handed, accurate coverage in the press.

HC: Was your interest in this position sparked by the Oct. 7 terror attacks?

DC: Yes. After Oct. 7, I found myself watching coverage that I felt at times was uninformed and sloppy, and at times antisemitic. I was constantly calling, giving feedback, speaking to my former colleagues at news organizations about what could be improved and what was missing. You have to know this story in a very granular way sometimes to spot where things are one-sided.

HC: Going back to Hollywood, we’ve seen so many A-listers speak out against many other causes, why have so many remained silent after Oct. 7? Do you think there’s a pressure to speak out and a pushback for doing so? Should actors be dismissed from movies or shows because of their views?

DC: ADL is not a cancel culture, but a counsel culture. We believe in counseling. We’re not going to tell producers what they can and cannot do. Rather, we will share guidelines to help industry leaders avoid common stereotypes. We are not interested in limited artistic freedom. We are interested in fuller, fleshed out representations of Jews.

Read the full interview here.