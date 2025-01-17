Your Daily Phil: Q&A with Grinspoon Foundation’s Winnie Sandler Grinspoon

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s new Amber Award and interview the organization’s CEO, Winnie Sandler Grinspoon. We profile outgoing White House Jewish liaison Shelley Greenspan, and feature an opinion piece by Rachel Gildiner about gains in gender equity and the work still to be done. Also in this newsletter: Sid Efromovich, Jon Michelon and David Abrams.

What We’re Watching

The Israeli government has published a list of the 33 hostages that are due to be released in the first phase of the cease-fire agreement that has been brokered with Hamas, several of whom are due to be freed on Sunday. This is contingent upon the government approving the deal this weekend.

Repair the World is launching a series of learning and volunteer initiatives today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday in partnership with a variety of Jewish organizations across the United States.

Chabad is hosting nearly 700 Jewish young professionals from 100 cities and 30 countries this weekend in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at its Young Professionals Encounter Summit. It will include what is being billed as “The World’s Largest Jewish Speed-Dating Event,” along with an International Solidarity Concert and a Solidarity Prayer Gathering.

What You Should Know

The Harold Grinspoon Foundation is in its final push to identify the first five Jewish professionals who will receive its new Grinspoon Amber Award at the next Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly this fall, the organization’s president told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Launched at last year’s GA, the Amber Award — nominations for which are open through the end of this month — is meant to honor five “distinguished individuals” with a $10,000 monetary prize, as well as with two “peer recognition grants” — each worth $2,500 — that they can request for two friends or colleagues.

“This is right from Harold’s heart, and he wanted to recognize the people who are out in the field, who he’s inspired by every day, who help to make the work of the Jewish community possible,” Winnie Sandler Grinspoon told eJP yesterday, referring to PJ Library founder Harold Grinspoon. (Check out a more wide-ranging interview with Sandler Grinspoon below.)

In order to ensure that the award can be given annually for years to come, Harold Grinspoon made a “significant donation” to the foundation, Sandler Grinspoon said. “So this is an award that will continue to be an integral part of the Jewish community.”

The foundation kept the criteria for the award “very broad,” Sandler Grinspoon said, looking at the nominees’ commitment to Jewish values, how innovative they are, how well they collaborate with others, their integrity and courage, among other areas.

“We’re looking to see who is doing something amazing, transformative, who has taken something from [one place and elevated it] to a different place. It feels like a situation where we will know it when we see it,” she said.

The name, Amber, refers to the term used in the Greek translation of the Hebrew Bible, to translate the Hebrew word chashmal, meaning electricity in modern Hebrew. “This leaves us with a beautiful interplay between ancient symbolism and modern innovation: amber, a fossilized resin, represents the preservation of the past, while its association with electricity evokes the dynamic energy of the future,” the foundation said.

The winners will be announced at the JFNA General Assembly in November 2025. Sandler Grinspoon said that venue was chosen due to both the foundation’s close relationship with JFNA, as well as the fact that the GA is one of the largest North American Jewish conferences, meaning the recipients will be honored as publicly as possible.

“We want the opportunity for each of these award winners to be acknowledged on a main stage, and the GA provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate each of the winners and let them receive the recognition and applause and honor that we want them to receive,” she said.