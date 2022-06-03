Your Daily Phil: Professionalizing Jewish retreats + The changing Jewish political marketplace

Good Friday morning!

Cadets and midshipmen in dress whites mingled with guests in black hats last night at the gala dinner of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) in an appropriate if unorthodox spot: the Hangar Deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, located on an aircraft carrier docked off of 42nd Street on Manhattan’s West Side. The night’s main honoree was former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, but the men and women in uniform stole the show.

The military trainees weren’t at the gala because they lingered in New York after Fleet Week, which concluded on Tuesday. Rather, they’re participating in an AJCF program that takes them to Auschwitz and to the adjacent Polish city of O?wi?cim, where AJCF has rehabilitated a synagogue and built a museum and campus. The program teaches participants about the Holocaust and ethical behavior in the military.

Military ceremony pervaded the beginning of the program. A four-person color guard stood with guns and flags upright while actor Alexis Fishman, a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” then rested their guns on their shoulders as she sang “Hatikvah.” The crowd, meanwhile, remained silent for the U.S. national anthem but sang along with Israel’s. Afterward, the cadets and midshipmen stood in a line and introduced themselves. They’ll serve across the armed services, including one cadet who’s slated to join the Space Force.

As with so many events in recent months, speakers and videos referenced the war in Ukraine throughout the night, including one jarring segment that juxtaposed photos of Nazi atrocities and mass graves with similar images from present-day Ukraine. AJCF detailed its work with Ukrainian refugees, including Polish language classes, arts programs for children and a summer camp.

Near the end of the night, one of the honorees, Jack Simony, brought a child who is fighting leukemia to the podium; the child, named Henry, started an initiative while he was undergoing chemotherapy to send cards of support to Ukrainian refugee children.

A moment of levity came at the end of the program, when Dr. Ruth Westheimer addressed the audience via video, talking about her friendship with Schwarzenegger as photos of the diminutive nearly 94-year-old sex therapist standing next to the bodybuilder flashed on the screen. In his speech, also delivered via video (he’s shooting a Netflix series in Canada), Schwarzenegger referenced his “secret girlfriend, Dr. Ruth.”

Schwarzenegger received AJCF’s inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred in recognition of his outspoken stance against atrocities, but he kept his remarks light. “I just want to thank all of you for bestowing on me the first award to fight hatred, and to terminate hatred,” he said, drawing a laugh. He ended his speech by saying, “You all have a great time. Hasta la vista.”