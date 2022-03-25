Your Daily Phil: Previewing the upcoming Jewish Funders Network conference in Palm Beach

PARSHA PHIL

Parshat Shemini: Acts of comfort, consolation and community

“Jews are called upon to support those who are suffering in real, tangible ways. Those who sat shiva in the time of the pandemic may remember the taste of homemade soup left on their doorstep by an anonymous chesed committee member, or the voices of nine other Jews, saying Kaddish in a virtual minyan that we could not have conceptualized just a few months before. Like stones on a grave, each tiny act of chesed — each tiny, unsung act with no thought of reward — built on every other, until the sum was much more than the parts ever could have been. Through small and large acts of philanthropy, a time of isolation and collective mourning sparked moments of great beauty,” Marcella White Campbell, former executive director of Be’chol Lashon, an organization focused on Jews of color, writes in eJewishPhilanthropy‘s weekly Parsha Phil column.

Giving selflessly: “Our commandment to give wholeheartedly of ourselves to the bereaved in our community is so strong that some went to extraordinary lengths to fulfill as much of the mitzvah as they could. This week’s Torah portion, Parshat Shemini, shows us just how much the Torah commands us to create these moments, by giving selflessly, to every Jew who is bereaved, even when we may be tempted to shun them, even when they do not seem grateful.”

‘Strange fire’: “In Parshat Shemini, the Jewish community, led by the newly anointed Kohanim, gather in the Tent of Assembly to offer a sacrifice and experience the spirit of God descend upon them. When the spirit does reveal itself, the entire people of Israel are overcome with joy and fall to their knees. Instead of kneeling, Aaron’s sons rush to offer their own “strange fire” to God. Their punishment is instantaneous: God strikes them dead and they fall to the ground.”

Debate over intentions: “There is debate around what this “strange fire” represents, but many sages believe that the two had good intentions. Perhaps they were punished for impulsively offering incense without their father and uncle’s instructions. We have all had the experience of giving gifts, money, or time with the best of intentions only to discover — horrified — that what we perceived as a selfless, even loving, act was received as offensive. Giving to others feels good; it has been shown to reduce feelings of depression and is even recommended as a partial cure for burnout. But giving without considering the needs of the receiver is counterproductive and can even cause harm. It’s difficult to reach for the humility that is needed to apologize when we meant so well but have still caused harm. And, yet, as we will see, we are not permitted to allow the fear of potentially offending others to keep us from giving.”

TIKKUN OLAM

Even though we’re little, we can do a lot

“There is a song we sing in our preschool with the lyrics, ‘Even though we’re little, we can do a lot…we can help to change the world from this very spot!’ Now, more than ever, I hear this song in my head as I reflect on the news I read every morning, reporting from across the world in Ukraine,” writes Jen Schiffer, an early childhood educator, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Core values: “As a Jewish preschool director, I often contemplate how to best teach children the importance of our core values such as tikkun olam (taking care of the world), chaverut (friendship), and tzedakah (giving). In the news and in our community, I see so many organizations looking to help the people of Ukraine – from medical supplies, to clothing to food – it’s hard to know what is needed most, and how best to help. In order to do something, and also to make it meaningful for our preschoolers, we went back to basics – Shabbat.”

Shabbat tzedakah collection: “On Shabbat each week, our students bring in tzedakah that is typically set aside until the end of the year, when the children collectively decide where they would like to donate it. In an effort to act immediately and meaningfully, we decided to devote a recent Shabbat tzedakah collection to be sent to Ukraine.”

Blue and yellow: “To add some ruach (spirit/breath) to the day, we invited students and staff to wear blue and yellow in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Colors are a topic we teach even our littlest learners in the school. The colors blue and yellow can be found in the rainbow, are a part of the primary color series, and when mixed together make green. Children of all ages can connect to colors because we talk about them all the time, and they can be found all around us. In asking the children to wear blue and yellow, while simultaneously showing them the flag of Ukraine, we were able to open up a conversation, in a developmentally appropriate way, about the war, the country and its people who need our help.”

