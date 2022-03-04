Your Daily Phil: Preparing for the long-term in Ukraine + Arts and culture shape Jewish identity

Good Friday morning!

Arts-and-culture programming can be instrumental in shaping Jewish identity but is treated by funders as more of a luxury than a necessity, said panelists at “Taking Note: Building a Movement of Jewish Arts & Culture,” a virtual event that took place on Thursday afternoon.

“Art is not just art. Art is a portal for the entry into Jewish peoplehood,” said Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, which convened the event. He emphasized the importance of finding “a community of partners, people who are willing to work with you.”

In terms of securing funding, Lazar said, “The challenge with the donors is to find a donor, a supporter who believes in your mission, who believes in your passion, who believes that your goal is correct, and understands the incredible power of art and culture.”

Many artists struggle financially, said Joni Blinderman, executive director of The Covenant Foundation. “We have no lack of extraordinarily talented, talented human beings, devoting their life to Jewish education in the Jewish community,” she said, mentioning one artist she had spoken with that day. “My heart was breaking,” she said, noting that although the artist does work that Blinderman called “important and beautiful…they can’t find money.”

Lou Cove, the founder of Canvas, a collaborative fund for Jewish culture, said that finding the Yiddish Book Center’s literature, music, poetry, theater and film was core to connecting with his Jewish identity. “If someone had shared this with me when I was young, I might have felt a stronger sense of connection to my identity [and] to what I was inheriting,” he said. Arts and culture also has potential to enable cross-cultural connection, he added. “We need people to get together around a single table and start to really do things together, because that’s the only way we’re going to be able to lift up the field,” he said.

Cove stressed the importance of networks, such as the 14 groups funded by Canvas that represent 3,000 Jewish creatives. “Find one another and begin to cross-pollinate ideas, collaborate on projects together,” he said, “so when you find yourself in the company of many others who are also pursuing the same thing, the viability of that notion gets stronger.”