Your Daily Phil: Pavas gift $10M to YU for women’s Torah scholarship

Word on the Street

The Justice Department said that the department is investigating the protest outside a Nefesh B’Nefesh event at the Park East Synagogue in New York City last week in which demonstrators chanted “Globalize the intifada” and “Death to the IDF”…

Meanwhile in the U.K., anti-Israel activists projected the text “Stolen lands sold here” on the outer wall of a North London synagogue…

An antisemitic art display at Washington Union Station on Thursday depicting U.S. and Israeli leaders drinking the blood of Gazans is drawing widespread condemnation for echoing the historic blood libel against Jews, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

A new survey by the British bridge-building nonprofit More In Common shows that people have a considerably more negative view of the term “Zionists” than of its basic definition, people “who support the right of Jewish people to have a nation in Israel,” indicating more of an issue of branding than of substance…

The Orthodox Union’s kashrut department changed its rulings on beer, which once held that the beverage did not require kosher certification unless certain flavors were added; the new ruling now requires all beers to have religious supervision in order to be considered kosher by the organization…

The Washington Post examines the growing number of Israelis leaving the country following two years of war and ongoing political turmoil…

Similarly, the Israel Democracy Institute found that roughly 1-in-4 Israelis are considering emigration…

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Craig Goldman (R-TX) introduced a resolution to recognize Nov. 30 as “Yom Haplitim,” Jewish Refugee Day…

A pocket watch that had been worn by Macy’s co-owner Isidor Straus the night he died in the sinking of the Titanic, and rescued two weeks later when his body was found, fetched $2.3 million at auction; a letter penned by Straus’ wife, Ida, on the ship’s stationery was sold for $131,000…

Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan to bring the remaining 7,000 members of the Bnei Menashe community in India to Israel by 2030 as the group faces security threats and ethnic violence…

The Bank of Israel is expected to lower interest limits for the first time since January 2024, amid hopes that the ceasefire brokered last month will stabilize markets…

Jewish Journal spotlights last week’s Tikvah Fund conference in New York City…

Rabbi Saul Kassin, a leader in the Syrian American Jewish community, wrote a letter to the Helsinki Commission, which is evaluating the repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, distancing the community from Rabbi Yosef Hamra; Kassin said that Hamra “is not a representative of the American Syrian Jewish community” and “has never held any authority, mandate, or permission to speak or act on our behalf in any religious, political, or communal matter” as Hamra advocates for a repeal of the sanctions…

In a Jewish Telegraphic Agency opinion piece, attorney and human rights activist Menachem Rosensaft decries a recent speech by U.S. Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, in which he rejected any Polish involvement in the Holocaust…

A Canadian judge ordered a local Jewish organization, Tafsik, to pay CAD 3,500 in legal fees over a failed bid to block a Palestinian flag raising at Toronto’s City Hall…

A Haredi man convicted of child molestation 13 years ago and sentenced to 103 years in prison may go free as part of a new push to commute his punishment that is backed by the Brooklyn district attorney; the move is being fought by survivor groups…

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eli Zeira, who led the IDF’s intelligence unit during the Yom Kippur War and whose legacy was shaped by his dismissal of warnings of the impending Syrian and Egyptian attack on Israel in 1973, died at 97…