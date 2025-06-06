Your Daily Phil: Orthodox slates win big in record-setting, fraught Zionist Congress elections

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The American Zionist Movement released the preliminary results of the World Zionist Congress elections late last night, and the big winner is… well, it depends.

These early results are already being challenged by some of the slates because of the mass voter fraud that marred the elections and will likely change in the coming weeks, potentially significantly. But even with these caveats, there are still some clear winners and losers in this election.

The Reform movement received the largest number of votes — 47,887 out of the 230,257 ballots cast, or roughly 20% of the vote. But even as the movement quickly declared this a “historic victory,” this represents a significant loss compared to the previous election in 2020 when the movement received more than a quarter of the total votes cast (some 31,000 out of nearly 124,000). Though it will take time before the vote is finalized and the roughly 150 American seats in the World Zionist Congress are allocated, if this were done today, the Reform movement would lose seven of its seats (from 39 to 32).

Overall, Orthodox Jewry is the biggest winner of this election, with slates affiliated with the denomination garnering more than 40% of the vote — roughly four times higher than Orthodox Jews’ share of the American Jewish population.

In particular a major winner is the Am Yisrael Chai slate, a predominantly Haredi party mainly made up of young people, which received 31,765 votes, likely giving it the second largest number of seats — an impressive feat for its first election. Together with the Eretz HaKodesh party, with which it is aligned and which received 12.7% of the vote, this potentially gives 40 seats in the World Zionist Congress to Haredi factions — an unprecedented situation (given the Haredi community’s traditional opposition to Zionism), which would give its representatives far greater influence in the Zionist movement.

The Vision slate — another one made up mainly of young people — was also a clear winner in the election. In 2020, the slate received roughly 1,000 votes, representing 0.84% of the vote; this time it received over 6,000, representing 2.7%. The centrist Kol Israel slate, which leaned heavily on social media influencers for its campaign, also saw significant growth, garnering 5,314 votes (2.3% of the votes) compared to 1,749 (1.4%) in the past election.

All of the existing right-wing and religious slates saw a marked drop in this election. The ZOA Coalition, for instance, received 8.3% of the total vote in the 2020 election, while getting 3.7% this time, a 55.7% decrease. The Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi received 17.6% of the vote in 2020 and 11.7% in this election, a 33% reduction. Eretz HaKodesh slate also lost nearly 22% of its share of the vote, getting 16.2% in 2020 and 12.7% now. These losses are likely the result of the new conservative and religious slates entering the fray and wooing away those who would have otherwise voted for them, though it is still too early to tell.

As a bloc, left-wing and centrist slates may have lost ground in this election, but not much, having represented roughly 46% of the vote in 2020 to 44.5% now. The right-wing and religious bloc, in turn, appears to have grown modestly. However, this may change as the voter fraud investigation continues, as most of the suspect votes appear to have been cast for right-wing and religious slates.

And indeed, one loser in this election is faith in the voting system, as 18,948 votes were tossed out after they were deemed fraudulent, representing 7.6% of the total votes cast. The investigation into the fraudulent votes, which were cast for six parties, is ongoing and may result in further votes being thrown out and penalties against the slates that received them. “While irregularities arise in many elections, the online nature of this election may have invited one or more bad actors to attempt to take advantage of modern technology to sway the outcome,” AZM said in a statement last night.

This mass, orchestrated fraud — first reported by eJewishPhilanthropy — has given rise to frustration and disillusionment with the official Zionist movement and the parties that make it up. Many figures who spoke with eJP throughout the election expressed anger over the handling of the matter and deep distrust of their fellow candidates and of officials in the World Zionist Organization, with reference to untoward collusion and backroom deals between slates.

But even with the pall of voter fraud, a winner in the election appears to be the Zionist movement itself. This election saw the largest number of votes cast in this year’s election by a wide margin, an 86% increase from 2020.

“American Jews have spoken — through their record-breaking turnout in the 2025 World Zionist Congress election, they have powerfully demonstrated that Zionism in the United States is not only alive and well but stronger than ever,” Herbert Block, executive director of AZM, said in a statement. “Thanks to this historic participation in the election, U.S. Jewry is poised to make an indelible mark when the World Zionist Congress gathers in October.”