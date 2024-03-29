Your Daily Phil: Oregon Jewish federations’ farewell to fossil fuels

Good Friday morning.

Two Jewish federations in Oregon — one in Portland and the other in Eugene — are the first in the country to remove fossil fuels, the main drivers of climate change, from their investment portfolios. Leaders of the federations cite Jewish values in making the move, an initiative backed by the Dayenu environmental nonprofit, which was announced on Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy's Haley Cohen.

Two Jewish federations in Oregon — one in Portland and the other in Eugene — are the first in the country to remove fossil fuels, the main drivers of climate change, from their investment portfolios. Leaders of the federations cite Jewish values in making the move, an initiative backed by the Dayenu environmental nonprofit, which was announced on Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

“Taking action on climate change — the existential threat of our time — is an important way we ensure Jewish life and culture can thrive l’dor vador, from generation to generation,” the leaders wrote in a statement.

Representatives from both organizations also noted that the decision was a financial one as well. “In addition to being the main driver of the climate crisis, fossil fuels are a declining industry and have underperformed the rest of the market over the past decade,” Hank Kaplan, a board member at the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, said in a statement.

The votes to divest were supported by Dayenu, a group that mobilizes Jewish support for climate crisis action. Withdrawing funds from the leading drivers of climate change is just one step toward aiding the crisis. But Rabbi Jacob Siegel, the group’s climate finance adviser, emphasized that the financial arena is “a key area in systemic solutions.”

The same week that the two Jewish federations in Oregon voted to divest, the state legislature passed a bill to direct the state’s pension fund to pull $1 billion invested in coal. While more than a third of the 1,600 institutions that have made similar commitments to divest from fossil fuels are faith-based, only a handful come from the American Jewish community.

Martha MacRitchie, chair of the Jewish Federation of Lane County, which includes the city of Eugene, expressed hope that other federations nationwide will follow suit and “are concerned about the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis on Jewish life.”

In December 2022, Dayenu published a report, a snapshot of Jewish communal investments, which highlighted a $3 billion opportunity to move institutions’ investments out of fossil fuels and into clean energy solutions. The report offered a six-step road map and resources for Jewish institutions. “The idea wasn’t to invoke shame or guilt, but rather a positive sense of opportunity,” Siegel told eJP.

“Climate is being increasingly added to the list [of priorities] because federations are seeing it as a Jewish issue,” Siegel said. “I think it’s growing as people recognize the urgency of the climate crisis in this crucial window of time.”

