Your Daily Phil: Oregon Jewish federations’ farewell to fossil fuels

Two Jewish federations in Oregon — one in Portland and the other in Eugene — are the first in the country to remove fossil fuels, the main drivers of climate change, from their investment portfolios. Leaders of the federations cite Jewish values in making the move, an initiative backed by the Dayenu environmental nonprofit, which was announced on Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
“Taking action on climate change — the existential threat of our time — is an important way we ensure Jewish life and culture can thrive l’dor vador, from generation to generation,” the leaders wrote in a statement.
Representatives from both organizations also noted that the decision was a financial one as well. “In addition to being the main driver of the climate crisis, fossil fuels are a declining industry and have underperformed the rest of the market over the past decade,” Hank Kaplan, a board member at the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, said in a statement.
The votes to divest were supported by Dayenu, a group that mobilizes Jewish support for climate crisis action. Withdrawing funds from the leading drivers of climate change is just one step toward aiding the crisis. But Rabbi Jacob Siegel, the group’s climate finance adviser, emphasized that the financial arena is “a key area in systemic solutions.”
The same week that the two Jewish federations in Oregon voted to divest, the state legislature passed a bill to direct the state’s pension fund to pull $1 billion invested in coal. While more than a third of the 1,600 institutions that have made similar commitments to divest from fossil fuels are faith-based, only a handful come from the American Jewish community.
Martha MacRitchie, chair of the Jewish Federation of Lane County, which includes the city of Eugene, expressed hope that other federations nationwide will follow suit and “are concerned about the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis on Jewish life.”
In December 2022, Dayenu published a report, a snapshot of Jewish communal investments, which highlighted a $3 billion opportunity to move institutions’ investments out of fossil fuels and into clean energy solutions. The report offered a six-step road map and resources for Jewish institutions. “The idea wasn’t to invoke shame or guilt, but rather a positive sense of opportunity,” Siegel told eJP.
“Climate is being increasingly added to the list [of priorities] because federations are seeing it as a Jewish issue,” Siegel said. “I think it’s growing as people recognize the urgency of the climate crisis in this crucial window of time.”
British Jewish family dissociates from university that honored activist who accused Israel of harvesting Palestinian organs
Members of a British Jewish family removed their name from an endowed chair at Newcastle University in northwest England after the school awarded an honorary degree to an activist who repeatedly compared Israel to Nazi Germany and accused the country of harvesting the organs of Palestinian children, both of which are widely considered to be antisemitic tropes, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
A racist anti-racist activist: The family of David Goldman, who endowed a chair and professorship in his honor shortly after he died in 1999, quickly wrote to the university to lodge a complaint on the grounds that the remarks made by Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a prominent British activist on issues related to inequality’s remark, were antisemitic, making it farcical to give her an honorary degree for her work combating racism. “It is simply impossible to honor someone for anti-racist activism, while – at the very same time – they spread racist views. As the university has acknowledged, antisemitism is a form of racism,” wrote Goldman’s wife, Cynthia Goldman, in a letter to the university’s vice chancellor, Chris Day.
‘What the situation calls for’: While several donors have halted their partnerships with American universities over the administration’s response to antisemitism, the Goldman family appears to be the first to do so in Europe since Oct. 7. “We are not particularly brave. It’s just what the situation calls for,” Goldman’s son, Daniel Goldman, told eJP.
In defense of the congregational rabbinate
“Recent articles about the state of synagogues in the United States describe an impending crisis: Fewer American Jews are studying for the rabbinate; and among those who do, fewer want to serve congregations… After 50 years as a rabbi — 39 as a congregational rabbi — I want to celebrate the gifts of the congregational rabbinate and call attention to what would be lost in its absence,” writes Rabbi Sandy Eisenberg Sasso, senior rabbi emerita of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis and a contributor to the Clergy Leadership Incubator Synagogue Innovation Blog, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Building intergenerational community: “Congregational rabbis walk through the life cycle with families, know generational joys and sorrows and help people, with whom they celebrate and mourn, sanctify the everyday. Congregational rabbis nourish souls and accompany us through the seasons of life. Congregations, unlike associations of like-minded individuals, are heterogeneous communities that connect to the larger community in which they reside. Rabbis who lead them do more than create powerful moments — they create enduring relationships.”
Not easy, but worth it: “It is difficult to be a congregational rabbi — to be the bridge, the ‘and,’ that connects a diverse population. There are constant demands and often conflicting expectations. The role requires challenging people and serving them at the same time. Congregational rabbis must educate, inspire and provide moral leadership, all while ensuring that the congregation is well-run and financially sustainable. The communities they create, the relationships they foster, the conversations they enable and the grace they experience make this rabbinic calling a sacred honor and privilege.”
Revisiting ‘the Jewish Contract with America’
“More than once, I have had occasion to write elsewhere about ‘the Jewish Contract with America.’ In these earlier essays, I describe the elements that defined American exceptionalism and the Jewish contractual response, and the value-added of such a unique connection between our community and this nation,” writes Steven Windmeuller, professor emeritus of Jewish communal studies at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Shifting ground: “Today, however, I am compelled to write about the challenges or threats to the historic and special arrangement that Jews have distinctively enjoyed and benefited from in connection with the American story… Politics and society as they exist today are identified as a failed proposition, and the fact that Jews thrived and benefitted within the context of the post-Second World War American liberal culture is seen as an indictment. In an environment of political division and economic uncertainty, social media is accelerating the dissemination of antisemitic tropes and beliefs that further feed and support the negative notion of Jewish ‘control’ and cultural dominance. For the first time, Jews are experiencing a concerted effort, simultaneously from both poles of the political spectrum, to undo and marginalize their political access and influence and thus alter their American contract.”
At Students’ Expense: In Inside Philanthropy, Connie Matthiessen reports on a coalition of funders — including Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies — seeking to deescalate the impact of today’s culture wars in American public schools. “The Education Future Fund recently went public with a new website and an official name, but the funders driving the coalition have been working together for some time. The seven philanthropies teamed up as education culture wars erupted in school districts across the country during and in the wake of the pandemic. The conflicts were ignited by mask mandates and school closures, but morphed and spread as conservative groups hammered educators, administrators, school librarians and school boards about how history is taught, the books on library shelves and the rights of transgender students, among other issues… [Ohio State University political scientist Vladimir] Kogan looked at data from 500 school districts that had culture war conflicts between 2010 and 2018 and found a statistically significant decline in math scores in schools that had such conflicts compared to schools that did not. ‘Too much attention, time and money is being devoted on political battles that rile up adults,’ Kogan wrote in the draft of his forthcoming book No Adult Left Behind. ‘School children pay the price in the form of a worse education.’ In an increasingly polarized political atmosphere and with a presidential election on the horizon, we’re likely to see debates over the direction of education continue to flare. The coalition of funders backing the Education Future Fund don’t think it’s an option for philanthropy to stay on the sidelines.” [InsidePhilanthropy]
Jewish Girl Power: In Teen Vogue, Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt examines the history of the Jewish immigrant behind International Women’s Day: Theresa Serber Malkiel. “In 1891, her family fled Russian antisemitism and arrived on the shores of New York. Here, a 17-year-old Malkiel found work as a cloak-maker on the Lower East Side. Within a year, Malkiel quickly got involved in socialist circles, joining the Russian Workingmen’s Club, and in 1894, she worked to unionize her workplace… As an activist, Malkiel began to write about the hypocrisy she saw within the ranks of her party — she saw activists waxing poetic about workers’ rights, but women’s rights were dismissed. ‘In the heat of the battle for human freedom, the proletarians seem to forget that the woman question is nothing more or less than a question of human rights,’ she wrote in her essay, ‘Where do we stand on the woman question?’ in 1909. ‘We are told very often to keep quiet about our rights and await the social millennium. Safe advice, rather, for the men.’ Later that year, as head of the Socialist Party’s National Woman’s Committee, Malkiel established National Woman’s Day, held in February — largely seen as the precursor to International Women’s Day, now held on March 8th” [TeenVogue]
Jewish Insider, the sister publication of eJewishPhilanthropy, interviews friends, colleagues and acquaintances of Sen. Joe Lieberman, who died Wednesday…
Some 300 Jewish communal leaders, led by former Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Chair Alan Solow, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) affirming their support for the politicians’ more critical rhetoric regarding Israel…
The Baltimore Banner offers recommendations for how to help those affected by the collapse of the city’s Francis Scott Key Bridge…
A new survey by Google[dot]org about nonprofits’ use of artificial intelligence found that more than half of respondents, 58%, said that at least some members of their organization use generative AI, while 12% said most members of their group use it…
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss are reviving Life magazine, following a deal between Kushner and Barry Diller’s IAC Inc. holding company…
The Barstool Sports media company and its founder, Dave Portnoy, are matching the $750,000 raised by fans of the site for a $1.5 million donation to the family of New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot dead earlier this week…
Apollo Opportunity Foundation, the grantmaking arm of Marc Rowan’s Apollo Global Management, is donating $2 million over the next two years to Girls Who Invest, which advances women and non-binary people in the investment management industry…
Atlanta’s Marcus Jewish Community Center surpassed its $36 million capital campaign goal, raising $36.4 million, which it says will allow it to upgrade its facilities and improve programming; roughly a third of the money is coming from a $12 million donation by the Marcus Family Foundation…
A new eight-part series, “We Were the Lucky Ones,” based on a novel of the same name that tracks a Polish Jewish family through the Holocaust, premiered on Hulu yesterday…
IsraAid celebrated World Water Day last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Turkana County, northwest Kenya, where control of a new borehole was handed over to the local community. Over the past year, IsraAid has drilled three new boreholes in the county, rehabilitated 14 more and restored access to safe water for over 64,000 people in the local Turkana community as part of the organization’s drought recovery programs.
The ceremony was held in partnership with the Kakuma Town Water & Sewage Company and Turkana County government. (Read eJewishPhilanthropy’s report from when the efforts began here.)
