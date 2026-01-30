Your Daily Phil: One year after foreign aid slashed, Jewish groups still reeling

What You Should Know

On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump was inaugurated for a second term as president and almost immediately issued an executive order freezing foreign aid for 90 days. Six weeks later, he cemented his actions by slashing 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development programs.

One year after the initial freeze, Jewish humanitarian aid and international development organizations are still trembling from the aftershocks, alongside their non-Jewish counterparts. As the number of deaths that researchers have connected to these federal funding cuts rises around the globe, the organizations supporting the world’s most vulnerable populations are adapting, finding new ways to fundraise and planning for a future experts say will never be the same, leaders in the field told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

“The dust has not yet settled,” Dyonna Ginsburg, CEO of OLAM, a network of Jewish organizations and individuals working in international aid, told eJP. Agencies are encountering knock-on effects from the reductions, where alternative funders, including several affiliated with the United Nations, had attempted to make up for the USAID funding but realized they couldn’t. Twelve months after the initial cuts, grants to international aid organizations are now being canceled.

“Private philanthropy can probably not fill those gaps, at least not in the short-term future,” Ginsburg told eJP. “But for the Jewish ecosystem, which is still relatively small, Jewish philanthropy can actually step up to ensure that that ecosystem can continue to exist and can weather this difficult period and then come out stronger on the other end.”

Even before the cuts, the need was devastating, David Weisberg, executive director of World Jewish Relief USA, told eJP. The British organization began operating a U.S. branch in 2023 and continues to be primarily funded through philanthropy from the United Kingdom. “A good part of the reason why World Jewish Relief was launched in the U.S. is because the needs only continue to grow. The needs exceed the capacity of just the U.K. community to be able to support the work… Even though [the USAID cuts did] not [affect] us specifically as an organization, we learned that when the government is not doing that thing that’s of value to you, sometimes you have to do it yourself.”

Ariella Bock, a member of the OLAM network, found out she lost her job working at USAID a week after the freeze. She was told that her benefits would be cut off in 12 hours, and she didn’t receive severance pay. After losing her job, she turned to OLAM, which she had heard of before but never sought out. In the months that followed, Bock founded Aid on the Hill, which advocates for foreign assistance, along with other former USAID employees, some of whom are also connected to OLAM. Recently, her organization lobbied Congress to approve a bill that appropriates $50 billion to the State Department for foreign assistance. “I am hopeful,” she said about the future of the U.S. international aid. “I want to be optimistic. It’s hard. People don’t get into development being pessimists.”

