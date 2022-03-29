Your Daily Phil: On the ground at the Jewish Funders Network conference

Good Tuesday morning!

Today's is the second and final edition of eJewishPhilanthropy's newsletter written from the sunny environs of the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach, Fla., where Dan Brown and Ben Sales are covering the Jewish Funders Network International Conference.

Hello (again) from Palm Beach, where the weather is hotter, people have dressed a little more formally, a fire alarm emptied the building and the Oscars are not the only awards being discussed.

Yesterday was the only full day of the Jewish Funders Network conference, which kicked off Sunday afternoon and ends at lunchtime today. And while philanthropy was certainly discussed, it wouldn’t be accurate to describe the day as a niche gathering focused on the praxis and philosophy of allocating money to Jewish organizations.

Sessions throughout the day touched on subjects that wouldn’t have been out of place at any general-interest American Jewish conference. The morning plenary featuring journalists Anne Applebaum and Bret Stephens, moderated by Forward Editor-in-Chief Jodi Rudoren, was about threats to democracy — a conversation that focused mostly on Ukraine and domestic American politics. Only at the end did Rudoren draw the discussion back to what threats to democracy mean to donors.

Other Monday sessions were relevant to funders, but would have been just as appropriate under a different lens — from a discussion of Haredi Orthodox integration in Israel to two panels about fighting antisemitism. A panel titled “What Are the Next Big Philanthropic Moonshots?” did discuss the dynamics of executing an ambitious vision, encouraging funders to take more small risks in order to give more new ideas a chance to succeed. But speakers also spent a chunk of time discussing how the pandemic changed the way Jews discuss God and relate to their local pulpit rabbis in an era of virtual synagogue where the pastoral options are infinite.

A couple of attendees pointed out that alongside the funders themselves and foundation employees, a fair number of organizational professionals, whose groups also give some grants, are at the conference. One told us that they were attending the conference in lieu of their organization’s funders. But the CEO of one of the groups that both gives and receives funding, Sheila Katz of the National Council of Jewish Women, said she appreciated the discussions — and especially that they were happening face-to-face.

“We’re gathering to learn from each other,” Katz said, noting that other current and former leaders of the group were also at JFN. “It’s just one of the first times we’ve been able to be together in person, and that’s one of the most amazing parts of this conference.”

When we asked Andrés Spokoiny, JFN’s president and CEO, about this, he said that the conference was still meant for funders and their foundation staff, who make up, respectively, 40% and 60% of attendees. Attendance is still comparatively intimate — about 500 people — and limited to funders, broadly defined; other Jews need not apply. And numerically, Spokoiny said, funders do not make up a smaller percentage of conference attendees than they have in years past. The guest list does have a roster of big names — like Bronfman, Kanfer and Grinspoon — in addition to funders about whom, Spokoiny said, “in 10 years the names will be recognizable.”

Plenty of programming, he said, does focus on the nitty-gritty of giving away money (like sessions about impact investing, intergenerational philanthropy or a networking session on Ukraine, much of which was closed to press), but that it’s also worth discussing big ideas that are relevant to everyone. “It’s about elevating conversations about big issues in the Jewish community,” Spokoiny told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Democracy is one of those issues. It kind of cuts across everything. If we don’t have democracy there’s not much we can do.”

Spokoiny acknowledged that the conference has become one of the few spaces where a group of American Jews across the ideological and religious spectrum, and with outsize financial power, can gather to discuss a broad range of topics. The Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly is invite-only this year, a biannual shift that began a few years ago, and the AIPAC’s Policy Conference, formerly the largest annual conference of Jews, has been canceled two years in a row.

“There’s not a lot of other forums where these conversations happen,” Spokoiny said. “There’s no public square in the Jewish community… We can’t be the public square for everybody, but for the funders, we can.”

One moment of literal gathering came early in the plenary on democracy, soon after Rudoren had obliquely criticized Florida’s new law restricting discussion of sexual orientation in schools. The fire alarm went off in the plenary hall, driving hundreds of people to crowd together on an outdoor patio. As everyone left the building, Rudoren quipped into the mic, “It’s because I said ‘gay,’” drawing a laugh.