Your Daily Phil: On the ground at JFN conference + JFNA unveils plan for aid to Ukraine

Ed. note: Today and tomorrow, the eJewishPhilanthropy team will be sending this newsletter from the sunny environs of the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach, Fla., where Dan Brown and Ben Sales are covering the Jewish Funders Network International Conference. If you’re in Florida with us, come say hi!

Hello from Palm Beach, where the weather is perfect, the business-casual dress code leans toward the casual, everyone is happy to see each other and people can’t stop talking about COVID-19.

Yesterday was the kickoff of the first in-person Jewish Funders Network conference since before the pandemic, and that fact has pervaded the speeches, sessions and hallway talk so far. The vibe here, in the words of one attendee, is “vacation-y” — people in polo shirts and sleeveless dresses, and almost entirely without masks — schmoozing on a balcony overlooking a swimming pool, with a sense of relief at finally being able to see each other in person. At a camp-themed soiree in the balmy Florida evening (serving hamburgers, tacos, fries and alcoholic “bug juice”), the overarching topic of conversation was about how happy everyone was to meet face-to-face after two years — pandemic or not.

Nevertheless, the pandemic did loom large, though at the opening plenary, it was discussed almost in the past tense: the focus was on steps forward and lessons learned. American-Israeli comedian Benji Lovitt, who emceed the session (and name-checked eJewishPhilanthropy and our colleague, Dan Brown), cracked jokes about business casual meaning “fancy sweatpants.” In the keynote speech, Harvard University lecturer Tal Ben-Shahar, who studies happiness, discussed trauma, resilience and the power of philanthropy.

A subsequent address by JFN CEO Andrés Spokoiny (whose text also appears below) focused on “a crisis… of potentially devastating consequences,” born of the pandemic, in the Jewish community. He called for Jews to unite around areas of broad consensus — what he called “a coalition of the sane” — when it comes to Jewish advocacy and the fight against antisemitism.

He also said that organizations should view the fact that they survived the pandemic as an opportunity to challenge their assumptions. “We failed to dream big,” he said, “to use the pandemic as a moment to reimagine the community and make bold philanthropic bets.” Spokoiny, as well as participants in a session titled “The Future of Philanthropy,” also encouraged greater trust and cooperation between funders and grantees.

But COVID-19 didn’t dominate all the speeches. Jeffrey Schoenfeld, one of the conference co-chairs, left it out of a list of priorities the community needs to address — which included antisemitism, climate change, threats to democracy and the mental health crisis. But the top of his list — and something on the top of many attendees’ minds — was the war in Ukraine.

Speakers and attendees made clear that the gathering in Palm Beach, despite the overall laid-back mood, was an opportunity for funders to collectively mobilize around humanitarian aid, refugee advocacy, immigration to Israel and more. The conference, which was announced months before the Russian invasion, now includes multiple sessions about Ukraine.

One topic that didn’t appear in speeches at the plenary is the handful of Russian Jewish billionaires who have been sanctioned due to their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. During brief remarks, Genesis Philanthropy Group CEO Marina Yudbrovsky lamented “the fighting ravaging the country where I was born.” But unsurprisingly, no one on stage mentioned that GPG’s co-founders resigned from its board after being sanctioned. GPG’s future, however, did come up in sideline conversations, with one person speculating over whether the foundation’s grants will now come with a stigma.

Some organizations are using the conference as a platform to announce major initiatives for Ukraine, one of which, from The Jewish Federations of North America, eJP reports for the first time below.

Meanwhile, a short 25-minute drive away, another group of bigwigs — including some leading Jewish philanthropists — convened on Sunday for the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, held at the Breakers Palm Beach. TBD if Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, or Mark Wilf, co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings, plan to say hello to the JFN crowd.