Your Daily Phil: Obama Presidential Center names auditorium after Elie Wiesel + What to consider with end-of-year giving

How do I give? Let me count the ways…

“Philanthropy can and should be an opportunity for self-exploration and new learning — both leading to meaningful personal growth,” writes Avrum Lapin, president at The Lapin Group, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

End of year: “The end of 2021 is upon us. It is a significant time for many — holiday celebrations, school break, family vacations, gift giving. The trappings of what is arguably the most anticipated time of the year for many. For those of us in the philanthropy marketplace, however, it takes on a different and just as significant form. As the year draws to a close, it means end-of-year giving, a last chance for philanthropy-based tax breaks and closing out annual campaigns.”

Donor decisions: “For donors, it means deciding to whom or what your end-of-year gifts will go. Yes, what to give to is a very important question. Multiple factors can come into play — such as do you give to the same organizations you have given to in the past, or are there new priorities you want to consider? Should you give locally or globally? To direct service needs that will have immediate impact or to organizations that are working towards systemic change? All of this must be considered. And, oh yes, has COVID impacted on my thinking and my giving? … We would like to suggest that there is another question that you should consider with equal import. The question of how you will give.”

URGENCY

Can you say no once in a while?

“We are rushing to return to work spaces, to in-person meetings, to travel and tasks that challenge us intellectually and emotionally. None of us are fully ready for all the changes that are ahead. After 20 months of fears and isolation, none of us will adapt quickly,” writes Betsy Stone, a lecturer at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Daily routines: “Every day we feel full of need. Need to get things done, to move the needle, to work harder, longer. We take on new tasks, we make more phone calls, we run creative programs. We are in person or hybrid or Zooming. Even the word ‘Zoom’ implies that speed will help us connect. Whether the tasks are ‘administrivia’ or purposeful, we are busier than ever. There is a sense of pressure and demand that, for many of us, organizes our days.”

COVID winter number 2: “I think this sense of urgency is a false antidote to the pervasive sense of powerlessness many of us feel. As we careen into COVID winter number 2, our programming and tasks help us to keep our despair at bay. They help us move away from a government barely able to function, another variant, our loneliness and grief, global warming and school shootings.”

