Your Daily Phil: New York’s next-gen funders sip ‘Generositinis’

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Maccabi USA President Jeff Bukantz defends his pro-wrestling title at Maccabiah Mania 3; Herzog’s Voice of the People assembles ‘eclectic group’ of 150 mostly young Jews to ‘tackle the most urgent matters of the Jewish people’; Dara Horn returns to history — and literature — after Oct. 7. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on last night’s UJA-Federation of New York Generosity Gala and RootOne’s expansion to new countries as Israel educational travel languishes. We spotlight Tikkun Olam Makers as the disability nonprofit looks to expand after receiving an international fellowship and examine the Trump administration’s cuts to Middle East peace programs. In advance of International Women’s Day tomorrow, we feature an opinion piece by Karyn Grossman Gershon with tips for effective gender-directed giving in Ukraine and beyond; plus, Joshua D. Margolis and Gali Cooks encourage nonprofits and funders to see paying for talent as an investment rather than a cost. Also in this newsletter: Mark Oppenheimer, Mijal Bitton and Rachel Fish.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

The Yeshiva University men’s basketball team takes on Tufts this afternoon in Medford, Mass., in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The annual SXSW conference kicks off today in Austin, Texas.

At least 20 Jewish organizations, led by the National Coalition of Jewish Women, are sending delegations to Selma, Ala., on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of the Selma Bridge Crossing.

Jewish Silicon Valley is hosting “Holi Purim” on Sunday, highlighting the fact that the Hindu holiday of Holi and Purim both fall on the same day this year, March 14.

The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund will inaugurate on Monday morning the Iron Swords Forest, the country’s largest memorial forest, outside Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, which will honor the victims and fallen soldiers from the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting war. The event was originally scheduled last month but was postponed due to security concerns.

What You Should Know

Dressed in their black-tie best, over 700 Jewish young professionals caught up with old friends and schmoozed with potential new ones, making the most of a dimly lit tinsel-decked partyscape overlooking the Hudson River at UJA-Federation of New York’s annual Generosity Gala last night, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim reports from the event.

For the attendees, young professionals ages 21-40 across UJA’s various career affinity groups, the event is a summer camp reunion, networking opportunity, gala and party all wrapped into one. But for UJA, it’s an opportunity to hydrate the city’s budding Jewish philanthropists, albeit less with water and more with Generositinis — the event’s signature drink.

“Yes it’s today, but it’s about tomorrow,” said Courtney Weinstein, senior vice president of financial resource development at the New York federation.

According to Weinstein, the event is also an opportunity to bridge the gap between young Jews’ social and professional lives, allowing them to create the sort of networks that sustain the community. “You might be in Wall Street and your roommate’s a lawyer or your girlfriend’s in finance and this is really both a social and professional opportunity for people to come together. People see people they haven’t seen since camp or college.”

This year, the event’s theme, Light up the Night, is an homage to a silver lining UJA has experienced since the torrent of antisemitism triggered by Oct. 7 — a surge in interest from young professionals. Last year, in its 18th year, the Generosity Gala sold out for the first time, and quickly. “Seeing a next generation of Jewish leaders that want to get involved and give back to their community really is the light that we see during otherwise dark times,” Weinstein said. “Young Jews want to connect, want to find meaningful ways to get more involved and feel pride in their Jewish identity.”

The interest in UJA programming for young leaders has continued this year. The federation’s young leaders’ Shabbat dinners regularly sell out. For around 200 of the 750 attendees registered for the event, the Generosity Gala was the first UJA event that they’ve attended — an important entry point into Jewish communal involvement, according to Spencer Herbst, the co-chair of UJA Young Leaders (and a consultant by day).

According to Herbst, the interest he’s seen in UJA’s programming indicates to him that there is a younger generation ready to go all-in on the Jewish communal space. “There’s a lot of commentary right now about whether the young generation is less enthusiastic about being pro-Israel, less enthusiastic about being involved in Jewish community,” said Herbst. “The engagement we have here is the exact opposite. We see a strong community, a community that’s rallied together and one that shows incredible kind of potential to really transform Jewish life here in New York and really across the broader world.”