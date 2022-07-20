Your Daily Phil: New nonprofit data tools + Elevating communal worship

Good Wednesday morning!

Their lives have been uprooted by war and they’ve fled to a new country more than 1,000 miles from home. But more than 4,500 Ukrainian children refugees in Israel will at least have day camps to attend this summer.

The six camps opened at the beginning of July and serve Ukrainian children ages 2 to 18. In total, more than 30,000 refugees have come to Israel since the beginning of the Russian invasion in late February. The camps, which were funded by an $820,000 grant from UJA-Federation of New York, meet in local community centers or go on field trips around the country.

“Young kids who really came from the inferno and trauma — because of the centers that we created for the younger ages, they don’t just get food and attention, emotional support, activities and games,” Itzik Shmuli, director-general of UJA’s Israel office, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “They get the chance to be kids again and not worry about wars and surviving.”

The camps are one piece of $2.5 million in a new round of funding from UJA for Ukrainian refugees. The funding will also go toward meeting refugees’ essential needs — such as food, clothing and medical supplies; mental health programs; employment programs, legal assistance and more.

Shmuli said that to reach refugees more quickly, UJA is working through local municipalities as opposed to the national government, which is in an interim phase ahead of an election — its fifth since 2019.

“We understood that people really came here with nothing,” said Shmuli, a former labor, welfare and social services minister from the Labor party. “And because of the political situation, we didn’t think the government would take initiative in the short term so we stepped into the picture.”

Looking ahead to the next six months or year, Shmuli said the refugees’ greatest needs will revolve around housing, education and employment. Many refugees are currently living with relatives or friends, and Israel’s ongoing housing crisis may make it hard for them to find homes. Education will be a challenge, he said, because Ukrainian kids may find themselves placed in public schools where they’re unfamiliar with the culture and don’t speak the language.

“A new kid comes into third or fourth grade, or 11th grade — comes to a new place, doesn’t know anyone, doesn’t speak the language — it’s impossible to place him in a school,” Shmuli said. “It’s too much for a kid. So in my opinion, we need to keep supporting the existence of homogeneous settings for those kids [with other Ukrainian students] and then in the future, to have processes of integration.”

The summer camps provide some education about Israel, and teach the kids some Hebrew, but most counselors speak Russian or Ukrainian. Shmuli said that at this point, the camps are more focused on providing a relaxing atmosphere than on immigrant absorption.

“We’re talking about a refugee population, not necessarily just immigrants… and people still haven’t decided if they’re making aliyah,” said Shmuli, using the Hebrew term for immigration to Israel. “We want them to be connected to the place where they are, because we don’t know — if it’s temporary — how long they’ll be here. But they’re in a fragile situation. We don’t want to burden them too much.”