Your Daily Phil: New Israeli platform aids in Gaza border evacuations + Preparing for COVID High Holidays, again

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we cover an Israeli data platform being used by Jewish nonprofits and Israeli municipalities alike. Below, another federation revamps its donor-focused philanthropy.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is catching up to other communities by renaming its “United Jewish Endowment Fund” to the more standard “Jewish Community Foundation,” and revamping its donor engagement opportunities to include impact investing and a focus on giving to the broader Washington community.

“I don’t know what took us so long,” Gil Preuss, CEO of the federation, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We started some of the conversations just as COVID hit. And to be honest, part of this was also finding the right person to lead it…so I think a lot of those pieces came together [recently].”

The rebranding and change in mission doesn’t fundamentally affect the endowments and donor-advised funds (DAFs) administered by the now-JCF. But it follows a broader trend reshaping the Jewish world, as local philanthropic power shifts from federations to the more donor-serving foundations.

In some communities, that trend has culminated in federations and foundations integrating into one organization. In others, where foundations were already a part of a federation, as in Washington, community leaders are putting a greater emphasis on the impact of foundations.

The Washington JCF doesn’t yet have a clear sense of what specific new offerings it will have for donors, such as the impact investment loan programs or social impact bonds that are becoming popular at other foundations. At the moment, anything is possible, said JCF’s newly hired executive director, Sara Brenner.

JCF needs to “hear from our donors and really understand where there’s the greatest opportunity for donors’ interests and community needs to come together,” Brenner said. “There are a lot of different collaborative funding models…it’s not just based on a loan fund. So we want to look at and consider all of the different tools.”

Preuss is trying to make the foundation a more active part of initiatives that the federation is already involved in. One example he brought up was funding for summer camp, where donors could be offered a kind of bond program to cover the cost of camp for a certain number of kids, contrasted with other donors giving to camp itself to support overall planning.

The aim is to “think about philanthropy differently, where some people are buying outcomes, like social impact bonds, and other people are investing in the process in order to get there,” Preuss said.

But that kind of thinking comes with a risk: Donors on the foundation side can get nervous about what they perceive as the federation trying to use their information and funds for its own initiatives, rather than deferring to their philanthropic wants. “In some communities there’s a firewall between the [DAFs] and the development staff of the federation,” Preuss said. “That’s not necessarily the case here, though, obviously, we need to take any information with great sensitivity across everything that we do.”