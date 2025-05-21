Your Daily Phil: New Israeli academic institute looks to give hope a chance

Worthy Reads

A Reservist’s Prayer: In The Times of Israel, Haviva Ner-David relates her encounter with an IDF reservist seeking to use the mikvah at Kibbutz Hannaton on his way home from his fourth tour of duty in Gaza. “He decided to mark this transition, and hopefully a transition into a long stretch of civilian life, by stopping at the mikveh on his way home from his reserve duty — going into the mikveh building in his army uniform, immersing, and coming out in his civilian clothing. … When I came the next morning to officiate a conversion, I saw he had left… his handwritten kavanah, his sacred intention for his immersion… ‘Master of the Universe, God of War and Peace, I stand here before you as a soldier of the IDF in order to release myself physically and mentally from the burden that fell upon me, and to return to the bosom of my family, as a partner and father, with a pure heart and a clear head. Please God, let these waters that surround me purify my heart and cleanse my thoughts from background noise, and plant in my soul peace, calm, and quiet of soul. I thank You for the strength to stand here and immerse in these living waters, and for the courage to deal with the challenges ahead. May the One who makes peace in the heavens make peace for us and all of Israel and all of the world. And let us say, Amen.’” [TOI]

Left Holding the Bag: In the Stanford Social Innovation Review, a group of 23 nonprofit founders, CEOs, directors and researchers contrast the philanthropic sector’s response to the challenges of the pandemic versus the recent U.S. federal budget cuts to foreign aid. “During COVID, philanthropy showed what it could be at its best: nimble, coordinated, unusually brave. … Today, nearly four months into the USAID shutdown, no rapid mobilization effort — from the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund to the Rapid Response Fund — has reported raising more than $3 million… We understand from allies in philanthropy that funders, for their part, don’t see themselves as retreating. You feel besieged — by political uncertainty, legal threats, a potentially long-term shift in the aid funding landscape, and the long shadow of financial risk. You speak with us in the language of fiduciary duty and sustainability, fearing boldness today might jeopardize giving tomorrow. … You are understandably careful, not because you want to hoard capital, but because you want to keep it flowing. Yet for civil society, this restraint feels indistinguishable from abandonment. Because it leaves those working closest to the challenge bearing most of the risk.” [SSIR]

Barrier to Entry: In The New York Times, LinkedIn executive Aneesh Raman warns about the social implications of disappearing entry level jobs. “[G]etting a late start can slow down workers’ careers for decades. The Center for American Progress found that young adults who experience six months of unemployment at age 22 can expect to earn approximately $22,000 less over the next decade… If entry-level roles evaporate, those lacking elite networks or privileged backgrounds will face even steeper barriers to finding their footing in the workplace. Plus, the fallout from large-scale economic shifts ripples through entire communities. When manufacturing jobs vanished across America’s heartland, the result wasn’t just lost income but also social and political upheaval. To fix entry-level work, we’ll have to reimagine it entirely… For generations, entry-level positions have served as professional steppingstones where new graduates could safely learn under the watchful eye of seasoned managers. Now that the model is unraveling, we must push to rebuild it to reflect the world of work we live in and redesign first jobs with growth in mind — roles that teach adaptability, not repetition, and serve as springboards, not stalls.” [NYTimes]