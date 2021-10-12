Your Daily Phil: New Hillel International campaign encourages students to post their Jewish pride

DATA AS BUILDING BLOCKS

Why invest in community visioning and support?

“As C-suite professional leaders of Jewish community foundations and federations, we are in fortunate positions to help impact the future of local Jewish life in our communities of Montreal, Cincinnati and Southern Arizona, respectively,” write Natana Shek, Pamela Teitelbaum, Kim Newstadt and Maya S. Horowitz in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Data and knowledge: “We want to make decisions that will positively influence how people connect with, experience and gain value from Jewish life. With that in mind, over the last few years, our organizations each separately engaged Rosov Consulting to gather data and knowledge about the Jews in our communities, our communities’ current Jewish offerings and what people really want out of local Jewish life. These efforts were different from the common community demographic studies that estimate the number of Jews in a community and where they live.”

Deep dives: “Our processes, each unique, when viewed across all three communities, included: mapping our communities’ infrastructure of Jewish organizational buildings; seeing which community offerings, such as preschools and teen programs, are at capacity; developing new ‘Theories of Change’ that convey what we do and why; diving deeply into the needs and wants of individuals; and more.”

Baseline: “Data serves to set a baseline understanding of a community, informs assessment in real-time, and can be shared to ensure that stakeholders have a seat at the decision-making table. Having conversations and making decisions grounded in data provide clarity and shed light on what can otherwise be confusing issues around community goals and bandwidth. Stakeholders can have divergent views based on anecdotal data. But when their conversation is premised on shared insights, gleaned from professionally mined data, the nature of those conversations and decision-making processes change.”

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

New Mandel educational leadership program confronts big questions

“Jewish education in North America faces a breathtaking array of opportunities and challenges. The field needs leaders with big ideas and the capacities to bring them to life, which is why The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation launched … a new cohort-based fellowship, which will function as a leadership development program, a forum for theoretical and programmatic innovation and a catalyst for the weaving of networks,” writes Rabbi Jethro Berkman, a program officer for the foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Big questions: “[F]ellows will confront big questions about the purposes and forms of Jewish education: Should Jewish education primarily foster a sense of belonging to the Jewish people, religious commitment or learners’ social/emotional well-being? Should we prioritize textual and cultural fluency or inspiring acts of social justice and civic engagement? What should be the place of Israel in Jewish education? What content foci and pedagogies best serve these various purposes, and what are the areas of overlap and synergy?”

Nuts and bolts: “Fellows will unpack and critically examine the learning experiences and the visions that undergird them, and imagine how they might integrate the work within their own educational settings. Fellows will have the space to synthesize and refine their own visions and communicate them to the broader field.”

