Your Daily Phil: New fellowship for Reform rabbis + JCC Maccabi Games in Israel

More than 700 teenagers from across North America are traveling to Israel for the JCC Maccabi Games, which kick off on Sunday and are being held in Israel for the first time in over a decade. They will be joined by some 300 Israeli teens and dozens more from Eastern Europe and Morocco, the event’s lead organizer told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



Samantha Cohen, vice president for program and talent at JCC Association of North America and head of JCC Maccabi, said this year’s games in Israel – the first since 2011 – are meant to serve as a pilot program with the hope of holding the event in Israel every four years.



“We saw this huge opportunity to use the games, this platform that we have — I call it one of the crown jewels of the Jewish world – as an opportunity to do even more with Israel engagement,” she said.



According to Cohen, the main motivation behind this decision was the realization that the participants are largely Jewish teens who are not otherwise engaged in communal Jewish life. A survey conducted by the JCC Association found that almost half – 45% – are not engaged in any organized Jewish communal activity and more than two-thirds are not a part of a Jewish youth movement.



“These are the kids who otherwise would not be coming to Israel and would not be engaged in organized Jewish life with other Jewish teens. We recognized this was an opportunity to bring them in through the games,” she said.



Though the participants have been making their way to Israel over the past few days, the games officially kick off on Sunday night in the northern port city of Haifa, which is hosting the event. The trip is split into two main sections: the first nine days are dedicated to the games themselves, followed by 12 days of touring around Israel.



