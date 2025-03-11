Your Daily Phil: New Anu Museum CEO looks to keep the Jewish people relevant
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a gathering of the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition and interview Oded Revivi, the recently hired CEO of Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum of the Jewish People. We report on a new endowment to provide scholarships for MBAs at Rice University for Israeli military veterans and examine the controversy surrounding the detention of a green card-carrying anti-Israel activist. We feature an opinion piece by Elias Saratovsky about research examining the long-term effects of participation in Birthright Israel programming, and one by Rabbi Micah Greenland about addressing antisemitism at American middle schools and high schools. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Jonathan Muskat, Jonathan Dekel-Chen and Rabbi Yosef Blau.
What You Should Know
For the first time in nearly two years, members of a small but influential Israeli umbrella group — the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition — gathered today at Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum of the Jewish People, as it moves from being a project of the Reut Group think tank to one operating under the auspices of the museum, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.
Made up of hundreds of Israelis involved in some way in the field of Jewish peoplehood — mainly formal and informal educators, Israeli government officials, tour guides, journalists, Israeli representatives from American foundations and federations, employees of large Zionist organizations, such as the Jewish Agency, Masa, Birthright Israel — the coalition offers participants a forum for discussion about the Jewish world, as well as professional assistance. (Disclosure: This reporter is a member of the coalition.)
The organization was first formed in 2018 as Israel was in the midst of a fierce debate over the since-adopted Nation-State Law, which among other things established the country as the nation-state solely of the Jewish people (much to the consternation of the country’s non-Jewish population, particularly the Druze). This was also soon after the Israeli government reneged on the so-called Kotel compromise, which would have given non-Orthodox Jews official representation in the management of the Western Wall.
In the nearly seven years since the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition was formed with some 30 people, the group has ballooned to more than 600 in its highly active WhatsApp group, in which members debate, solicit advice and share job postings and event invitations.
But according to Tracy Frydberg, director of Anu’s Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue, the coalition has the potential to be more than that, so recently she and others from the museum approached Reut about bringing the initiative under her organization. “Our vision is to create a leadership-driven peoplehood network in Israel and around the world that sees Jewish peoplehood as a leadership value and as critical to the success of Zionism and as a priority,” Frydberg told eJP, stressing her desire to connect with Jewish communal professionals in the United States.
In Anu, the several dozen members of the group, representing a broad array of organizations and viewpoints, debated hot-button issues in the Jewish world, from the role of anti-Zionist Jews in the Jewish community to the impact of growing numbers of Israeli expats joining Jewish communities around the world. They also mingled, shared professional gossip and enjoyed the museum’s generous spread of finger foods.
At this stage, Frybderg said the Tisch Center has “more questions than answers” about the next steps for the coalition — including, critically, where the funding for its proposed activities will come from. In the meantime, the members will stick to WhatsApp.
Q&A
100 days into his role, Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum CEO Oded Revivi is looking to keep his institution relevant
Beit Hatfutsot, literally “the House of the Diasporas,” opened on Tel Aviv University’s campus in 1978, with a focus on the past, on how and where Jews lived before the founding of the State of Israel. In 2012, the museum’s board hired Dan Tadmor as CEO to spearhead a total overhaul of the institution, changing its name to Anu Museum of the Jewish People, renovating the building and updating its ethos, from one primarily fixed on the past to one that highlights the present, not only how Jews once lived around the world but how they live there today. The museum reopened its doors in 2020, and now, five years later, Oded Revivi — who reached his 100th day in office today — is tasked with developing a strategic vision to take the institution into the future.
To understand his vision for the museum, and how it will grapple with the immediate challenges facing the institution amid diminished Israel travel, as well as larger issues facing the Jewish people, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross sat down with Revivi for a wide-ranging interview in his office in the basement of the museum.
JAG: Anu tries to be more than just a museum that you come and walk through and look at the exhibits. What’s the goal for it moving forward?
OR: For the last 10 years, the vision was to rebuild the museum. And that’s why really the board said, “Now that we’ve completed the rebuilding, the rebranding of the museum, let’s see what’s the next stage.” So for that we’re actually in a process with the team, with the chairwoman of the board, Irina Nevzlin, to try and figure out in writing what is the new vision. And when that will be completed, then it will also be able to be presented. And that’s why this is a long answer to maybe a short question. I can tell you that the guidelines that I received from the board is to write a new vision. I can say to you that the guidelines that I received were that they would like to see Anu becoming an even more dominant place.
HERO HELP
At Rice University, new ‘Gibborim’ endowment will support Israeli veterans pursuing MBAs
Like many Israelis, Asaf Bar Natan woke up from the blare of air-raid sirens in the early morning of Oct. 7 2023. Bar Natan, then a special forces commander in the reserves living in Yaffo, had a sense that something major was taking place. But at 8:29 that morning, between fielding messages from his unit and preparing his gear before heading to the battlefield, he sat down to complete his application to Rice University’s MBA program, due days later. “I sent them an email, saying ‘I’m sorry there is an emergency. This is my application. I know this is not perfect, but it is what it is. I’m going to the battlefield. And from now, my wife will be in touch with you regarding everything,’” Bar Natan told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. Now, Bar Natan is the first recipient of a full scholarship to Rice University through the Gibborim (Heroes) Scholarship — a Rice University-managed $1 million endowment fund to support Israeli veterans through Rice University’s Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business.
Mutually beneficial: Jay Zeidman, co-founder and managing partner of Altitude Ventures and the scholarship’s creator, said he hopes that the scholarship will not only help the Israeli student but the Houston Jewish community as well. “It’s not just the scholarship. It’s the network. With Asaf, we’re helping him with internships, and having him for Shabbat dinners,” said Zeidman. “He’s plugged into the community. He’s been speaking publicly to communities around the city, like about what he experienced in Gaza and what his troops went through. This is more than just a scholarship. This is, you know, really integrating somebody into Houston’s community.”
CONTROVERSIAL CASE
Legal questions face Trump efforts to deport anti-Israel Columbia grad with green card
President Donald Trump’s move to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate who was an organizer of last year’s anti-Israel encampment on campus, escalates Trump’s long-standing commitment to deport foreign students who support terrorism, which he made a priority in a January executive order on combating antisemitism. While Khalil, a 30-year-old who grew up in Syria but is of Palestinian descent, first came to the U.S. on a student visa, he now has a green card. As a lawful permanent legal resident, Khalil has a stronger claim to due process protections than he would as a foreign national in the U.S. on a time-bound student visa — which has raised questions for some legal experts about the legality of Trump’s move to arrest and deport Khalil, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Constitutional questions: “I consider myself on the right, and I wouldn’t have any objection to student visa action,” said Paul Rosenzweig, a former Republican Department of Homeland Security official and a national security lawyer. “Maybe this guy shouldn’t have gotten a green card in the first instance. But he’s got one now, and that means he has rights.” Central to the issue is a debate over whether Khalil’s activism, as one of the encampment’s lead negotiators and an advocate for divestment from Israel, should be considered free speech, protected by the First Amendment, or whether it should be viewed as support for terrorism.
Read the full story here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
SURVEY SAYS
Birthright Israel changed my life – and transformed my generation
“[I]n 1999, I was fortunate to join the first-ever Birthright Israel trip,” writes Elias Saratovsky, president and CEO of the Birthright Israel Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The experience set me on a lifelong path of Jewish meaning, purpose and connection. Today, I have the privilege of paying it forward by sharing the miracle of Birthright Israel with the next generation.”
Ongoing ripple effects: “My story is not unique – far from it. Over 25 years, Birthright Israel has impacted 900,000 participants and created ripple effects on their friends, family members and communities. How do we know? From the beginning, we’ve been committed to rigorous evaluation by independent researchers. In 2009, the Cohen Center at Brandeis University launched the Jewish Futures Project, a longitudinal study that measures Birthright Israel’s long-term impact on our participants, comparing them to their peers who applied for a Birthright Israel program but never participated. The results demonstrate that Birthright Israel is shaping the Jewish world in ways we had only imagined.”
STRENGTHENING RESPONSES TO ANTISEMITISM
We can apply lessons from college campuses to address antisemitism in middle and high schools
“NCSY’s Jewish Student Union (JSU) facilitates extracurricular Jewish culture clubs at over 400 public and non-sectarian private middle schools and high schools across the United States, now working with 20,000 students, a number that has increased by over 40% since Oct. 7, 2023,” writes Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director of NCSY, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “More than half of JSU students have reported experiencing or witnessing antisemitic bullying, threats, intimidation, or physical violence in the past 17 months.”
Protect, support, educate and connect: “The rise of antisemitism in middle and high schools is a serious issue that requires urgent and sustained action. By learning from the experiences highlighted in the [Anti-Defamation League]’s report on universities, schools can implement practical strategies to protect Jewish students and foster more inclusive environments. With clear policies and enforcement, educational initiatives and student empowerment, strong reporting systems and community collaboration, we can make meaningful strides toward eradicating antisemitism in our schools and ensuring that all students feel safe and valued.”
Word on the Street
The Scheidt family donated $1 million to the Union for Reform Judaism’s Scheidt Seminar for Congregational Presidents at the initiative’s gathering over the weekend in Dallas…
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a $1 million grant to the Jerusalem Foundation for the construction of a new center for Tsad Kadima, a local organization that supports youth and adults with disabilities…
In a Jerusalem Post interview, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui was recently released from Hamas captivity, criticizes major Jewish organizations for failing the hostages and the Jewish people due to their “inability, unwillingness or fear” to challenge Israel’s government…
Rabbi Yosef Blau, who has held the position of senior mashgiach ruchani at Yeshiva University for 48 years, is making aliyah to Israel with his wife on March 26. He has said he still plans to occasionally return to New York to continue mentoring students…
The World Jewish Congress held a high-level side event at the United Nations yesterday in New York to call for action against violence targeting women in conflict zones and to promote its inclusion in peacebuilding efforts. This event, part of the 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, was organized in collaboration with We Are Not Weapons of War, the International Council of Jewish Women and numerous Permanent Missions…
Sarasota Magazine’s Grant Report spotlights recent gifts and fundraising in the area, including $8 million in grants by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation…
The Department of Education warned dozens of universities they could face funding cuts over those schools’ handling of antisemitism on campus; the department notified 60 schools of the investigations that could cause schools to lose their federal funding…
Harvard University is implementing a hiring freeze, with President Alan Garber saying the move is to give the school “financial flexibility until we better understand how changes in federal policy will take shape”…
The chancellor of UCLA announced a new campus-wide plan to address antisemitism, weeks after the Department of Justice included the California school on its list of campuses it plans to visit to investigate claims of antisemitism…
The New York Times reviews Yiddish novelist Chaim Grade’s Sons and Daughters, which captured Jewish life in prewar Eastern Europe; the work was set to be translated and published following Grade’s death, but was held up in a yearslong legal battle between his surviving wife and publishers…
Former Israeli antisemitism envoy Noa Tishbyposits in the New York Daily News that efforts to attack and delegitimize Israel have not borne positive outcomes for the Palestinians…
Pic of the Day
The National Council of Jewish Women leads the Jewish contingency crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday for the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. More than 100 Jews from across the country took part in the event.
