Your Daily Phil: New Anu Museum CEO looks to keep the Jewish people relevant

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a gathering of the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition and interview Oded Revivi, the recently hired CEO of Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum of the Jewish People. We report on a new endowment to provide scholarships for MBAs at Rice University for Israeli military veterans and examine the controversy surrounding the detention of a green card-carrying anti-Israel activist. We feature an opinion piece by Elias Saratovsky about research examining the long-term effects of participation in Birthright Israel programming, and one by Rabbi Micah Greenland about addressing antisemitism at American middle schools and high schools. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Jonathan Muskat, Jonathan Dekel-Chen and Rabbi Yosef Blau.

What We’re Watching

The Claims Conference is sponsoring the broadcasting of six documentaries about the Holocaust, starting tonight, through the Jewish Life Foundation and Jewish Life Television initiative J Docs, which debuted last month. The Claims Conference films will air on J Docs on Tuesday nights.

Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur will give the Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture at UCLA tonight focused on “The New Middle East.”

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in the U.S. this week. The Irish leader was slated to meet with Jewish groups later this week in Washington, but the meeting, initially scheduled for Friday, is now canceled, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.

What You Should Know

For the first time in nearly two years, members of a small but influential Israeli umbrella group — the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition — gathered today at Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum of the Jewish People, as it moves from being a project of the Reut Group think tank to one operating under the auspices of the museum, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.

Made up of hundreds of Israelis involved in some way in the field of Jewish peoplehood — mainly formal and informal educators, Israeli government officials, tour guides, journalists, Israeli representatives from American foundations and federations, employees of large Zionist organizations, such as the Jewish Agency, Masa, Birthright Israel — the coalition offers participants a forum for discussion about the Jewish world, as well as professional assistance. (Disclosure: This reporter is a member of the coalition.)

The organization was first formed in 2018 as Israel was in the midst of a fierce debate over the since-adopted Nation-State Law, which among other things established the country as the nation-state solely of the Jewish people (much to the consternation of the country’s non-Jewish population, particularly the Druze). This was also soon after the Israeli government reneged on the so-called Kotel compromise, which would have given non-Orthodox Jews official representation in the management of the Western Wall.

In the nearly seven years since the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition was formed with some 30 people, the group has ballooned to more than 600 in its highly active WhatsApp group, in which members debate, solicit advice and share job postings and event invitations.

But according to Tracy Frydberg, director of Anu’s Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue, the coalition has the potential to be more than that, so recently she and others from the museum approached Reut about bringing the initiative under her organization. “Our vision is to create a leadership-driven peoplehood network in Israel and around the world that sees Jewish peoplehood as a leadership value and as critical to the success of Zionism and as a priority,” Frydberg told eJP, stressing her desire to connect with Jewish communal professionals in the United States.

In Anu, the several dozen members of the group, representing a broad array of organizations and viewpoints, debated hot-button issues in the Jewish world, from the role of anti-Zionist Jews in the Jewish community to the impact of growing numbers of Israeli expats joining Jewish communities around the world. They also mingled, shared professional gossip and enjoyed the museum’s generous spread of finger foods.

At this stage, Frybderg said the Tisch Center has “more questions than answers” about the next steps for the coalition — including, critically, where the funding for its proposed activities will come from. In the meantime, the members will stick to WhatsApp.