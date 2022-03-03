Your Daily Phil: Nearly half of U.K. Jews avoid wearing Jewish symbols + More on the Israel ‘distancing’ debate

Good Thursday morning!

Nearly half of Jews in the United Kingdom avoid wearing Jewish symbols in public, up from 37% in 2016. And nearly a quarter of British people overall believe “Israel treats the Palestinians like the Nazis treated the Jews.”

Those figures come from a pair of just-released annual surveys by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), the U.K.’s leading watchdog against antisemitism. The studies, which were conducted last year by YouGov and King’s College London, surveyed the U.K.’s Jews and overall population, respectively. The surveys polled, respectively, 1,678 British Jews and 1,790 British people overall, and have a margin of error of roughly 3%.

The general U.K. survey presented 12 antisemitic statements — six involving classic antisemitic stereotypes and six concerning Israel —and asked respondents how many they agreed with. The numbers were virtually the same as in last year’s survey: 55% of respondents agreed with none of the statements, 25% agreed with one or two, and 11% agreed with four or more.

The classic stereotype that elicited the highest level of agreement — 11% of respondents — was “Jewish people chase money more than other people do.” The Israel stereotypes garnered higher levels of agreement. Some 24% of respondents endorsed equating Israel and the Nazis, while 15% said “Israel can get away with anything because its supporters control the media” and 14% said “Israel and its supporters are a bad influence on our democracy.” And 12% said they aren’t comfortable “spending time with people who openly support Israel.”

The survey of Jews found that a record 46% “try not to show visible signs of my Judaism when I go out.” In addition, 38% of Jews said they’d considered leaving the U.K. in the past two years due to antisemitism, down from 45% last year.

Of those who considered leaving, 39% cited the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as one of their top two reasons. In addition, 79% of Jewish respondents said anti-Israel demonstrations during the conflict led them “to feel intimidated as a Jew,” and 87% said “media bias against Israel fuels persecution of Jews in Britain.” In addition, although the Labour Party is no longer led by Jeremy Corbyn, a harsh critic of Israel, 81% of British Jews still think the party is too tolerant of antisemitism — by far the highest figure for any political party.

“Britain cannot be content when almost half of a long-established minority community avoids disclosing identifying signs in public, or when a broad majority considers one of the two major political parties to be too tolerant of racism,” CAA CEO Gideon Falter said in a statement.

The survey of Jews was conducted partly through survey links sent via Jewish organizations, so the study said “it is reasonable to assume that British Jews who are not involved in the Jewish community might be under-represented, though the survey does include significant numbers of such respondents.”