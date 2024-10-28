Your Daily Phil: N.Y. federation reflects on past year’s efforts in Israel, what’s to come

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on American-Israeli basketball player Jared Armstrong’s camps that also look to combat bigotry. We feature an opinion piece byJon Hornstein about what a halachic loophole for loans can teach us about working with other communities, and another by Yotam Polizer reflecting on IsraAid’s work in Israel over the past year. Also in this newsletter: Michael Schlank and Will Eastman, Whitney Fische, and Yossi Klein Halevi. We’ll start with an interview with representatives from UJA-Federation of New York’s Israel office.

As one of the largest Jewish philanthropic institutions in North America, UJA-Federation of New York has played a key role in American Jewry’s support for Israelis since the Oct. 7 terror attacks last year, contributing more than a quarter of the total sum donated to the Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel Emergency Fund — roughly $215 million out of some $855 million.

As the war against Hamas in Gaza grinds on and a ground war against Hezbollah in Lebanon ramps up, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky spoke recently with Itzik Shmuli, the director general of UJA-Federation of New York’s Israel office, and Yael Israel-Cohen, director of planning and strategy of the charity’s Israel office, about their continued efforts: how the organization is continuing and expanding its collaboration with local nonprofits and municipalities, the role that it plays in filling the gaps left by the government, as well as a recent mission from New York on the one-year anniversary of the attack earlier this month.

The interview has been edited for clarity.

JS: Are there any specific projects or initiatives that UJA-Fed NY will prioritize for funding this coming year?

IS: While UJA has supported northern communities, organizations and municipalities since the beginning of the war, and has recently approved two emergency packages for the area, the north needs to get more attention from the philanthropic community. In our meetings with residents from Manara, the mayor of Majdal Shams, and during our security briefings, it became evident that the north requires more resources in the short and long term…

We give direct support to communities that are located up to 3.5 kilometers [2.2 miles] from the border and were evacuated… We also are supporting “trapped communities,” those communities that are located outside the 3.5 kilometers cut-off, meaning outside the evacuation zone, and therefore not receiving government support… but these residents are living in a war zone with lives that have been completely disrupted. Places like Safed, Katzrin, Rosh Pina, Hurfeish and many others have become the new frontline, and they are receiving almost no support from the government.

JS: What were the primary objectives of the recent UJA mission to Israel?

IS: The emergency is not over. More than a year after Oct. 7, the country is still in a state of emergency, with the background of the war in the north, the ongoing fighting in Gaza and the Iranian threat, this is something which is unlikely to change in the near future. This is something that Israel and Jewish philanthropy have never faced before and that can be described as a “state of chronic emergency.”

YIC: I think an additional goal for having them come was for them to see the impact that their dollars are making. Ultimately, this is all made possible because they provided the funds needed in order for UJA to make a difference. So making sure they see the impact of their dollars in the field is extremely important.

One Nova survivor came up to them at the memorial ceremony and told them: ‘If it had not been for your help [for support therapy] I would not have been able to be here today.’ Hearing directly about the impact their donations made was very emotional. The entire mission was very emotional. You can’t come to Israel at this time and not be impacted.

