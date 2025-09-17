Your Daily Phil: Musician, philanthropist Ethan Daniel Davidson adds ‘rabbi’ to his honorifics

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

One of the few silver linings of the past two years of war in Israel and rising antisemitism around the world has been the so-called “Surge” in Jewish engagement that has been documented in studies conducted by a number of Jewish organizations.

Data scientists from several of those groups broke down their numbers last night in a panel discussion hosted by the Collaborative for Applied Studies in Jewish Education, painting a hopeful but more nuanced picture of the Jewish world today than the rosier, more straightforward one that has been more widely publicized. In particular, the representatives revealed the inherent limitations of the studies, which rely on potentially flawed self-reporting and lump together significantly different forms of engagement and also primarily indicate what is happening post-Oct. 7, but not necessarily why they are happening.

A recent study by UJA-Federation of New York, for instance, found that between 11% and 23% of respondents reported attending Jewish programming or events more frequently than before Oct. 7, 2023. However, data on participation in Jewish programs “has not experienced a statistically significant change” during that time, according to the researchers.

This can make it more difficult for organizations to use the data to inform their decisions going forward, and yet groups do appear to be relying on these figures for planning purposes.

“We have seen various communities create ‘Surge’ committees within their planning or allocations departments to really think about what are the organizations within their catchment area that are seeing an increase in individuals coming, that are well-positioned to do outreach to individuals or address some of those interests that we’re seeing,” David Manchester, director of community data and research development at Jewish Federations of North America, said.

Answering a question from eJP about which “Surge” behaviors appear likeliest to remain — increased synagogue attendance, tracking Jewish-related news more carefully, greater religious and cultural practices, etc. — Manchester said that the initial behavior that gets someone involved is less significant than “what that experience is once they’re in the door.” He highlighted the need for Jewish organizations to bring people into their communities and build personal relationships with them.

“From what we’ve seen, the big piece is that development of social capital and social networks,” he said. “The hardest thing to walk into a Jewish program is the concern about not knowing people. … What I’ve over the last few years been saying to people is [that it] doesn’t matter what the topic of the program is, it is a relationship-building program, and that needs to be our top goal if we want to keep these people engaging in the Jewish community.”

