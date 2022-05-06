Your Daily Phil: Museum of Jewish Heritage said to have barred Ron DeSantis + Jewish history at NYC schools

CONFERENCE CONTROVERSY

Museum of Jewish Heritage barred Ron Desantis, conference organizers say

James Gilbert/Getty Images

New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage told organizers of an upcoming conference that a scheduled speaker, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was unwelcome at the institution, Elliott Abrams and Eric Cohen wrote yesterday in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. Abrams and Cohen are the co-chairs of the Jewish Leadership Conference, a gathering set for June 12 and organized by the conservative Tikvah Fund. The conference was due to take place at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in downtown Manhattan, they write — until DeSantis accepted an invitation to speak.

Without warning: Cohen told eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Ben Sales that Tikvah has held a series of events at the museum in the past without issue, and that the clash over DeSantis’ appearance occurred without warning on April 26. “Never before did the museum share their opinions about or seek to assert oversight over our guest speakers,” Cohen told eJP. “The initial objection came from members of the museum staff, who said explicitly that Gov. DeSantis was not in line with their message or values and would not be welcome.”

No response: The museum declined to respond to several email and phone requests for comment from eJP. DeSantis’ office did not respond to a request for comment, but told WFLA, a local Florida TV station, “We hope that this is all a misunderstanding, and the museum leadership will rectify the situation, because a Holocaust memorial should never be politicized.”

ISRAEL EDUCATION

Pedagogy of hope – education that transforms and inspires

Courtesy of the iCenter

“Over the last couple of years, I have had the pleasure of working with the gifted Israeli activist and poet Eliaz Cohen while teaching his poems to North American and Israeli educators. Some of Eliaz’s most inspiring poems relate to the transformative work he and his Palestinian neighbors have been doing together for more than a decade. These poems portray so vividly the depth of everyone’s pain and, at the same time, the magnitude of hope that emerges from the sacred work they are doing together,” writes Rabbi Yehudit Werchow, an education consultant with The iCenter, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Getting to know each other: “Eager to learn more about interfaith and shared society initiatives and the qualities that contribute to the success of this work and can contribute to the educational work we are doing at The iCenter, Eliaz and I began studying with Rabbi Tamar Elad Applebaum and Sheikh Dr. Eyad Amer, who are each leading local communities in Jerusalem and Kfar Kasim and doing transformative educational and communal initiatives throughout Israel. One purpose of the educational work we are doing together is getting to know each other, the stories, traditions, people and values that our lives are made of and connect us to this land.”

Creating connections: “We also share the sources that inspire hope in each one of us. We are co-creating an authentic shared language that can connect our learners and bridge the gaps between them. Like the words of the Israeli poet Zelda remind us, ‘our personal peace is tied with a thread to each other’s peace.’ We are already witnessing how these threads are impacting us and the educational work we are doing, and we are also exploring what it might be like when more threads like these are created between educators from all faiths across Israel and North America.”

