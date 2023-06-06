Your Daily Phil: Mural celebrating L.A. Jews unveiled + Humans of the Holocaust

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an offbeat Holocaust remembrance photography exhibition heading to Dachau. Also in this newsletter: Elliot Karp, Rabbi Carrie Vogel and Tony Blinken. We’ll start with the unveiling of a mural highlighting Los Angeles’ Jewish community.

Footprints in the desert; pomegranates and safflowers; a parent and child; Los Angeles County landmarks in silhouette; and a woman lighting Shabbat candles, against a backdrop of various hues of blue. The flames of the candle spell out “L’Dor Va’Dor” in Hebrew letters (“From generation to generation”), to acknowledge the impact of various generations of Jewish Angelenos. These and other images constitute “The Common Thread,” a blue-toned mural designed by Iranian-Jewish muralist and native Angeleno Cloe Hakakian that integrates Jewish tradition, Jewish history and the Jewish present in Los Angeles, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther Kustanowitz from Sunday’s unveiling event.

The wall-sized mural in the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood is the first in the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs. Hate’s project “Summer of Solidarity,” an initiative that celebrates diversity in the city and comes at a time of rising antisemitism in Los Angeles and the nation. It was commissioned during Jewish American Heritage Month in May, and was unveiled on Sunday at a press conference and block party at the corner of Glenville and Pico, held in partnership with the Los Angeles chapter of the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

Under a scorching mid-afternoon sun, both Jewish and civic community leaders shared words of encouragement for the community and awe for the mural, which measures 328 inches wide by 189 inches high and is protected against fading and defacement by MuralColors’ Preservation Coatings, all environmentally safe materials designed to remove any tagging or overpainting.

Hakakian told the crowd that the artwork was “a direct product of the thoughts, feelings and emotions of individuals within the Los Angeles Jewish community…I hope that this mural shows the community that they are not alone and further even to those not in the community I hope that this mural can spark a conversation and inspire a positive change.”

The federation’s president and CEO, Rabbi Noah Farkas, told eJP that the event advanced the federation’s growing partnership with other organizations. “We’ve lived in a world of Jewish competition for a long time, and the ADL and the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles are pioneering a new cooperative stance. This mural and LA vs. Hate is a perfect example of the synergies.”

Read the full story here.