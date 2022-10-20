Your Daily Phil: Moving Traditions’ new strategic plan + The problem of counting American Jews

Good Thursday morning!

In today's Your Daily Phil, we have an exclusive on a new strategic plan on teen mental health, and feature op-eds by professors Ira Sheskin and Arnold Dashefsky on Jewish demographics, and by Footsteps' Lani Santo on inclusive communities. Also in this newsletter: Dalia Lister, Gregory S. Weiner, Judith Alperin and British Home Secretary Grant Shapps. We'll start with the screening last night of an HBO documentary on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Near the end of a new documentary on the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life-Or L’Simcha synagogue four years ago, two of the survivors are walking down the street when they hear a loud bang. A look of shock briefly crosses their faces, then one informs the other that it was just a motorcycle backfiring. They continue walking.

Moments like those fill “A Tree of Life,” the new film from director Trish Adlesic that will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO. At the heart of the film are the testimonies of survivors, as well as those of the relatives of the attack’s 11 victims, about the attack itself and its wrenching aftermath.

“I had to go, I had to live, I knew she wasn’t going to survive,” Andrea Wedner, who survived the attack, says in the film regarding her mother Rose Mallinger, who was killed beside her. Later in the film, another survivor, Dan Leger, describes how he “moved in the direction of the gunfire” in order to try to help people. As he was being taken to the hospital, he said, he thought he was in the hands of the chevra kadisha, the Jewish burial society.

Speaking alongside the film’s subjects at a screening last night at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Adlesic described how she was trained in trauma-informed care before making the film. She also lived in Pittsburgh for three years while filming and conducting interviews, and showed cuts of the film to its subjects to make sure they felt depicted fairly.

“I worked with one of the survivors, initially, on which questions to ask so that they weren’t triggering and they were questions that were comfortable for the participant,” she said. “I strongly felt that those that lived it should tell it… I stayed in Pittsburgh full-time, and when they felt comfortable, I was there to respond.”

The film covers a dense amount of material from the day of the attack and the four years that have followed, giving an overview of modern antisemitism in America, background on Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill, the attacker’s motivations and the reaction to the shooting locally and nationally. A short segment of the film shows a Pittsburgh-area gun shop located in a restored former synagogue, where racks of rifles stand in front of Jewish-themed stained-glass windows.

But the audience’s most powerful reactions were reserved for the interviews with the survivors and relatives, who paid tribute to those they lost and projected their own resilience.

“It really is a call to action, but the action, as I said in the film, is making peace happen,” said Audrey Glickman, a survivor of the attack, at last night’s event. “We have to talk to each other, we have to stop being divided and start living together and working toward the good of all.”