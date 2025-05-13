Your Daily Phil: More donations, fewer donors in 2024, study finds

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Slightly more money being donated by fewer and fewer donors — these are the findings of the latest assessment of 2024 charitable giving by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project, signifying a growing challenge for fundraisers to find and retain donors.

“This year marks the fourth consecutive year of declining donor numbers, suggesting persistent challenges in retaining the current donor base,” according to FEP, which is a joint initiative by Giving Tuesday and the Association of Fundraising Professionals Foundation for Philanthropy.

The report, which compiled data for all of 2024 on 12,504 organizations, found that total charitable giving increased slightly last year, by 3.5%, compared to 2023. At the same time, the total number of donors decreased by 4.5%.

This decrease was seen among nearly all types of donors, from first-timers to regular contributors, though it was far more acute among new donors. The report’s authors found that only 1 in 5 donors who were new in 2023 gave again in 2024.

The only increase in the number of donors, albeit a modest one of 2.6%, was among “supersize” donors, who gave upwards of $50,000. This group makes up 0.4% of all donors while donating 52.5% of all charitable dollars.

Micro donors — those giving less than $100, who amount to roughly half of all donors — declined the most in 2024, down 8.8% from the year before, followed by small donors, who give $100-$500 and account for 30% of all donors, who were down 4.3% from 2023. While in total micro and small donors’ donations only account for 1.6% and 4.8% of the total dollars raised in 2024, respectively, the decrease in these smaller donors today represents a general contraction of the donor pool, which can have implications on larger, future giving.

“These figures suggest an urgency around addressing the declining retention of small donors, through efforts that, for example, promote more frequent giving with monthly or regular donation programs,” the authors wrote.

This recommendation also aligns with the FEP’s finding that the loss in donor retention was the least among those who made donations more than seven times a year.

For Jewish organizations, this need is likely even more acute in light of the smaller donor pool.