Your Daily Phil: Moishe House acquires Embark to expand offerings for interfaith couples

Worthy Reads

Let My People In: In Tablet, Armin Rosen outlines the difficulties facing new immigrants to Israel from Russia and Ukraine who fled their countries in the wake of Moscow’s invasion last year. “According to [Avichai Kahana, director general of Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration], the unexpected rush of immigrants to Israel meant that the Aliyah Ministry had a backlog for placing new arrivals in Hebrew language and employment programs. ‘We couldn’t have the opportunity to give the olim the service that we always give them to help them integrate in Israel,’ said Kahana… ‘People have started to go back to Russia, and with big numbers, because we didn’t do anything to integrate,’ said Kahana… Israeli society must prove to these new immigrants that Israel is a viable place for them to live and work, or else the country will fail to capture the opportunities they represent.” [Tablet]



Saving Mosul’s Jewish Past: Writing for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, Rebecca Anne Proctor describes the international efforts underway to restore the last remaining synagogue in Mosul, Iraq, to its former glory. “The graceful pointed arches and brickwork in muted earth tones — azure blue, burnt sienna and yellow ochre — evoke a long-ago Jewish past in the now nearly ruined Sassoon Synagogue in the old Jewish quarter of this northern Iraqi city. It is the only surviving synagogue in Mosul, which, prior to Israel’s creation in 1948, was home to a thriving Jewish population of nearly 6,000. Since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the synagogue has been used to dump garbage, its mikveh transformed into a barn for horses… Now, an effort led by several Iraqi Jews is underway to preserve the synagogue, and with it the Jewish heritage of Mosul that is in peril of being lost forever. The effort comes as numerous international cultural organizations dedicate funds and manpower to rebuilding the city’s important historic landmarks.” [JewishInsider]



What Did You Do With Your Bar Mitzvah Money?: In the Israeli news publication Ynet, Nitzi Yakov describes an Israeli teenager’s efforts to raise money for Uganda’s Jewish community. “Elchanan Kuchar from Pardes Hanna celebrated his bar mitzvah last December and chose to use part of his gifted money to make a meaningful impact. He consulted with his parents and his great uncle, who is very involved in teaching and guiding African Jewish communities, and they connected with the Jewish community in Putti. Their goal is to help complete the construction of the Jonathan Netanyahu Memorial School, which has served Jewish children for over a decade… Through a series of donations and crowdfunding campaigns, funding began to pour in. ‘The establishment of the Jewish Center will be a home for the Jews of Putti and the surrounding area,’ says [Enosh Keki Mainah, a central figure in the local Jewish community], ‘and also for Jews from all around the world, including Israeli travelers who visit Uganda. For us, this guarantees the continuity of Judaism in Uganda.’” [Ynet]