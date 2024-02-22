Your Daily Phil: Medical clowns bring smiles to Oct. 7 survivors

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the final sale of American Jewish University’s Familian Campus in Los Angeles to the Milken Community School and a new push by Jewish groups to get Congress to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism. We also profile Maj. Gadi Roz, an Israeli reservist fighting to get his son breakthrough life-enhancing — but costly — treatment, and feature an opinion piece by Philip Bendheim with advice for running successful emergency campaigns. Also in this issue: Natan Sharansky, NYPD’s Richie Taylor and Gyorgyi Nemes. We’ll start with Israeli medical clowns’ work with survivors of the Oct. 7 massacres and evacuees.

Just a few days after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, medical clowns Nimrod Eisenberg and Smadar Harpak — and their alter-egos, “Maximiliano” and “Shemesh” — went to the Dead Sea to visit members of Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest hit of the southern communities in the attack with 100 members murdered and 29 taken hostage into Gaza, reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Veterans of medical clowning, Eisenberg and Harpak, members of the Dream Doctors nonprofit, have worked with many communities who have suffered trauma due to natural disasters and war, most recently in Ukraine. But this time, it was different.

“I have very close friends in Be’eri. This time it was very strong emotionally and personally,” said Eisenberg, who is also the group’s head of development. “It was very clear because we were dressed up and had red noses, that we were clowns, but the first half-hour people avoided eye contact with us, the children were running around with excess energy. We were sad ourselves.”

And then an older woman took them aside, looked them in the eyes and told them: “Your sadness is our sadness. Only you can change this.” They hugged, in tears.

From that moment, they realized how they needed to work and how to be attentive and sensitive to the people’s reaction to them. “Maximiliano” — “Max” for short — who juggles with numerous colorful handkerchiefs, playfully tossed them out, and he and “Shemesh” began crying into them in a clown-y sort of way. That caught the children’s attention and they also started taking some of the handkerchiefs and mimicking the two clowns crying effusively into them, beginning to interact with “Max” and “Shemesh.”

“This is how clowns can connect sadness with happiness, with childish joy, bringing the strength to confront what is difficult to confront,” said Eisenberg. “The very clown thing evokes emotions, and provides the ability to deal with difficult emotions. If we play, we can turn the heaviness into lightness and deal with the heavy emotions.”

Since mid-October, Rinat Feniger-Schaal and Tamar Benbenishty of the University of Haifa’s Graduate School of Creative Arts Therapies have been leading an observational study dealing with the role of the medical-humanitarian clowns on behalf of the Dream Doctors association, working with the families of evacuees from the south as part of the mental health system.

Initial conclusions from the study indicate that medical clowns have played an important role in healing the psyche of the population that experienced trauma on Oct. 7, uniquely helping to deal with emotional vulnerabilities, according to Feniger-Schaal.

“From the material we are collecting, a clear and strong picture emerges of the significant work of the medical clowns from Dream Doctors and the unique characteristics of their work, even compared to other professionals in the field,” she said.

Read the full report here.