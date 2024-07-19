Your Daily Phil: Journey to Japan aims to empower teen survivors of Oct. 7

Good Friday morning.

One teenager is longing for her grandfather, a hostage being held in Gaza. Another lost her best friend in the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Kibbutz Be'eri. Yet another had to carry a gun for protection as he patrolled his moshav a few days after Hamas' brutal attack.

One teenager is longing for her grandfather, a hostage being held in Gaza. Another lost her best friend in the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri. Yet another had to carry a gun for protection as he patrolled his moshav a few days after Hamas’ brutal attack.

All three are part of a group of Israeli students from Nofey Habsor High School, located in the Eshkol Region in the Gaza Envelope, that will travel to Japan at the end of this month, reports Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash for eJewishPhilanthropy. The program they are participating in aims to support their recovery following Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attacks on their communities, and to instill a sense of empowerment that young people can be effective agents of change — even in a world full of unknowns and tragedies.

While the group — which will also include three teachers and a student counselor — will travel to several locations in Japan, the highlight of the trip will be a visit to Fukushima, the site of the 2011 nuclear power plant accident caused by an unprecedented earthquake and tsunami in the region.

“The similarity between Fukushima and what happened in southern Israel on Oct. 7 are the personal stories of loss and destruction,” said Mayo Hotta, the executive director of enForward, a community platform that promotes diversity and multicultural collaborations to achieve a better future and overcome challenges and crises. A Japanese national, Hotta moved to Israel in 2017 and is married to Yotam Polizer, CEO of Israeli emergency aid agency IsraAid.

The idea for the trip, she told eJP, was based on her own experiences working with young survivors from Fukushima.

In 2011, Hotta was working for the Japanese investment company Softbank. Like many in Japan, she was shocked into action after learning that between the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear power plant accident, some 20,000 people were killed. She helped found the Tomodachi SoftBank Leadership Program, under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, aimed at giving hope to young survivors of the disaster.

It was the success of the Fukushima program that propelled Hotta into action following Oct. 7. Connecting with Hadar Horesh, the 11th grade head teacher at the Nofey Habsor school, she worked on creating a program that would allow young survivors of the terror attacks in Israel a glimpse into the heartbreaking travails of people in another place, halfway across the world.

Both populations have experiences in common, Hotta told eJP, including devastating loss of life, mass evacuation from a danger zone and the struggles of a destroyed community. The Israeli group’s two-week stay in Japan will focus not only on learning about her country, the Fukushima disaster and developing leadership skills, but also on emotional reflection, she added.

Run in partnership with the American Jewish Committee, the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo, the Sojitz Foundation and an anonymous donor, the program has been warmly received in Japan, Hotta said. Despite the fact that public attention and sympathy in the country is often focused on the Palestinian people in Gaza, “No one in Japan questioned me about the importance of bringing Israeli kids to visit. They all understood that these kids were hurt, and that they all need support.”

